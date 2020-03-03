Updates to the county’s Home Rule Charter are nearing completion, and a draft of the proposed changes will soon be presented to the public.
States Attorney Karen Prout, Williams County’s attorney, presented a draft of proposed changes during Williams County’s regular session Tuesday, March 3.
The biggest change will be the conversion of the County Treasurer/Recorder and County Auditor positions from elected to appointed positions after their current terms end in 2023.
The update also made changes to align better with changes in state legislation since original adoption of the charter in 2006, such as removal of outdated taxes the county is no longer allowed to collect, like motor vehicle fuels and special fuels taxes, and the addition of new taxes that the county can levy, such as the county lodging and restaurant tax.
Other updates better reflected the county’s actual practice, such as the publication of proposed ordinances for public review. For example, the Home Rule Charter calls for publishing a summary in the official county newspaper, but Williams County typically publishes the ordinances in their entirety.
A six-month residency requirement would be changed to follow state law for residency qualifications for county candidates of 30 days.
Another change clarifies that county employees and appointed officers, including department heads, are employed at-will, versus county officers who are elected, and spells out in writing that Commissioners have the authority to adopt employment policies for county employees.
A requirement to publish the county budget in its entirety in the official county newspaper would be removed, and a new requirement added to publish budget hearing information on estimated tax statements sent out to individuals annually. This aligns with recent changes to state law.
Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery, however, pointed out that doesn’t mean the county couldn’t publish the budget in the newspaper if it wishes to.
There were also general updates in wording for financial procedures and revenue authority as well as general updates to accommodate any future changes to North Dakota Century Code that relate to the powers of a county adopting a Home Rule Charter.
The draft will be finalized and presented during the March 17 meeting of Williams County Commissioners, after which it will be published in the Williston Herald, which is the County’s newspaper, and placed on the ballot for a decision by voters.
On other matters, commissioners also approved an additional leachate pond for Secure Energy Services special waste landfill in Blacktail Township.
The company needed a larger pond to satisfy North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality requirements, after higher than predicted leachate generation from the facility.
The proposed leachate pond will be 3.53 acres and designed to hold leachate from 30 acres of open area, with storage capacity to manage a 100-year, 24-hour storm.
Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval, contingent on approval from the Water Board and compliance with all applicable state regulations.
Commissioners also:
• Approved a bid to Central Specialities Incorporated in the amount of $4.8 million for County Road 9 reconstruction. Bids were also received from KLE for $5.6 million and Martin Construction for $5.03 million. All the bids exceeded the engineer’s estimate of $4.28 million. All work is to be substantially finished by Sept. 15, 2020, and totally complete and ready for final payment by Oct. 1, 2020. The contract includes $2,100 in damage, which will be deducted from the amount due for each day that the work’s completion is delayed.
• Accepted the resignation of Michael Wells from the Williams County Planning and Zoning Commission. Those interested in filling the open seat must live in the district they represent to qualify.
• Waived the unpaid taxes and other fees for two dilapidated, tax-foreclosed properties Williams County agreed to sell to the city of Tioga. Both properties were subject to a special assessment lien for improvements Tioga made to clean the properties up. The waived taxes totaled $13,101.77 for one home and $77,951 for the other.
• Authorized the chairman or vice chairman to sign off on an easement for a pipeline ONEOK is constructing, whose route will pass through the dissolved city of Wheelock. The company will also need the approval of Wheelock Township. Commissioners decided that any funds from the company for the easement should go to the Wheelock Township.
• Approved an update of Williams County’s zoning map based on a set of rules developed from its comprehensive plan by Land Solution. The rules would still need approval by Williams County Commissioners. It is not a budgeted item, but could be paid for with funds from the code enforcement fund.
• Approved continuing a conditional use permit for an existing sand and gravel operation and concrete batch plant, at the request of a new lease-operator, Ruach Resources. The property is 274 acres zoned agriculture in the East Fork Township.
• Approved changing the zoning from agricultural to rural residential for 2 acres in the Hofflund Township.
• Approved a variance to allow creation of a lot less than 40 acres that will remain classed as agricultural, at the request of Ed Rintamaki. The tract is located on 160 acres in the Hazel Township.
• Approved changing the zoning for two different 160 acre tracts of agricultural property to rural residential in the Hazel Township, at the request of Ed Rintamaki.
• Approved a staff-initiated zoning change for 26 acres in Judson Township from heavy industrial to rural residential. Also approved a conditional use permit for a second dwelling on the parcel, at the request of Ed Rintamaki.