Williams County will not proceed with new permits that would allow RVs on properties near waterfronts, despite an in-depth review of options to create a legal way for people to park RVs on properties ideal for summer recreation.
Presently, the county doesn’t allow RVs on private property outside of designated RV campgrounds or mobile home parks at all. That means neighbors could complain about RVs parked on private property, and force them to be removed.
The deep dive into the issue was prompted after a gentleman came to Development Services seeking a legal avenue to park an RV on private property that’s near a waterfront.
Presently, people have requested waivers or variances in rare instances. But it’s such an uncommon request, it led Williams County Commissioners to question the need for an established permit.
“I mean, I think most people that probably own those lots don’t want them there all the time anyway,” Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery said. “I’m sure it’s just a seasonal thing from what I’ve ever seen driving around, I guess.”
New permits invariably fail to be a one-size-fits-all, Montgomery pointed out, leaving the board constantly making changes to them to try and suit everyone.
“I would suggest we just leave it alone until it becomes an issue,” he said.
Commissioners also discussed modeling a township loan program after the county’s behavioral health grants. Williams County plans to provide up to a million dollars per year for township improvement projects. These could include roads, beautification, drainage, or other such things.
Projects are limited to a maximum loan of $250,000 each year, and there can be only such one loan per project. The projects must also be completed within two years, and the townships would have to set up an improvement district to facilitate payback of the loan.
Applications would need to be turned in by Jan. 15, so that they can be presented and awarded in February., which would facilitate teeing up projects for the upcoming construction season.
The framework was unanimously approved.
The county is revising an ordinance under the Home Rule charter allowing the county to dispose of county property. The county will now keep any excess proceeds, rather than keeping them for the owner and then sending Ito the state abandoned property.
Williams County is reviewing its options after a global settlement agreement in the opioid litigation. The settlement provides up to $26 billion over an 18-year period. The exact amount will depend on how many states, counties, and parishes participate.
North Dakota has already signed off on the agreement, which means Williams County could also participate. But they had hired a private law firm a couple of years ago, along with some other cities and counties, to sue some of the same people.
Williams County has until January 2022 to decide whether to sign off on the global settlement agreement, or continue to pursue litigation with other cities and counties.