Williams County will seek to revise the oversight structure for its joint dispatch center with Williston, to ease decision making.
Commissioner Cory Hanson acknowledged it is a large construction project, with a lot of moving parts. But said the current structure means the director, Derrick Ruble, has to run what Hanson called a “three-ring” circus any time there is any type of change or financial decision to be made. Decisions are being run by not only the Board of Authority, but also the city and the county for their agreement as well.
Hanson said he would like the county’s backing to pursue changing it so that the existing Board of Authority, which is made up of first responders, can guide decisions for operational processes. An Executive Board, meanwhile, would oversee the Director and financials.
Williams and Williston are jointly funding the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center, but the original joint powers agreement did not specify how the two commissions would handle the collaboration of fiscal choices.
Hanson said he hoped to get the changes with just a modification of the existing agreement, rather than a whole new one.
“(An amendment) would have to go to both county and city once it is put together,” he said. “I’m hoping to move it along quickly.”
Williams County Commissioners approved a motion authorizing Hanson to pursue changes unanimously.
Some of the preliminary work on the joint dispatch center, meanwhile, has begun, including rehab on the Sheriff’s Office storage facility, and a space is being remodeled in the Law Enforcement Center to serve as a temporary home for the 911 Dispatch next year.
“Changes to electrical and mechanical systems will take a few weeks,” Helen Askim said. “We expect the new space in the LEC to have equipment installed starting Sept. 15.”
The temporary space is going to serve as a backup dispatch center once the new joint dispatch is completed.
“Demolition and site work are underway at the former Sloulin Field terminal,” Askim said. “The final design for the 911 Dispatch/Emergency Management building will go out for bids in mid-September.”
Askim said there had been some challenges with the project, which resulted in delays. These were not related to COVID-19.
"Decision-making has been slow due to multiple governing boards being involved in the Joint Dispatch function," Askim said.
On other matters commissioners:
• Approved a lease agreement with North Dakota Emergency Management, which will be using some of the county’s tower space for the SIRN 2020 project.
“Once (the agreements) are signed they have all the building permits and everything to start work on the sites,” Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith said. “That will keep us rolling down the road, and hopefully the project begins soon.”
• Approved a request to replace the security and intercom systems at the Youth Assessment Center. Both systems are at least 10 years old, and have reached the end of their lifespan.
• Approved depositing $19,000 in funds received from the US Department of the Interior for payment in lieu of taxes for the Williams County Parks System.
• Heard a report on road construction: Paving is complete on County Road 8, and reconstruction has begun for County Road 9. Construction is set to begin Wednesday, July 22, on County Road 10.
• Approved a joint powers agreement with Round Prairie Township for a road adjacent to OE2’s Bill Sanderson gas plant that will allow Williams County to coordinate construction and maintenance with the company building the plant. The road will have to meet county specifications, and the company will have to agree to maintain the road for the five-year term of the agreement.
• Discussed a situation along County Road 6 and 9, where some ATV operators are placing railroad ties and other objects in ditches, presenting a hazardous situation for unsuspecting off-roaders, in addition to property damage being caused by the off-roaders.
• Discussed an upcoming meeting for UMDH on Sept. 15, which will include attendance by all Williams County Commissioners. As a result, the regular commission meeting will not start until 9:30 a.m. on that date.