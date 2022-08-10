Planning and Zoning Department
On August 2, the Williams County Board of County Commissioners approved seven Williams County Planning and Zoning Division ordinance updates and a new fee schedule. 

On March 3 of 2020, the Williams County Planning and Zoning Division board entered into a contract with Land Solutions for assistance with the zoning map, zoning ordinances, and subdivision regulations. The Planning and Zoning Division worked on updating their fee schedule as well.



