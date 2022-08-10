On August 2, the Williams County Board of County Commissioners approved seven Williams County Planning and Zoning Division ordinance updates and a new fee schedule.
On March 3 of 2020, the Williams County Planning and Zoning Division board entered into a contract with Land Solutions for assistance with the zoning map, zoning ordinances, and subdivision regulations. The Planning and Zoning Division worked on updating their fee schedule as well.
The zoning map update was approved and adopted on November 2, 2021. Since this time, the Planning and Zoning Division has been working with Land Solutions to fix grammatical and formatting issues with the current ordinances and subdivision regulations involving irrelevancies in the ordinance.
Public utilities. Public utilities are now broken into two categories: minor public utilities and major public utilities. In the definition section of the ordinance, a breakdown of each type of utility and their differences are listed.
Minor utilities include: water supply, sewage disposal- excluding sewage lagoons and municipal sewer facilities, electrical power, telephone cable, and more.
Major public utilities include wireless communication facilities, major energy facilities, and wind energy facilities. These will only be allowable for conditional usage or by permit in heavy industrial zoning districts. No usage is allowed in any residential zoning district.
The home occupation ordinance. A conditional use permit is no longer required for those engaging in working from home. Home occupations will now be a permitted use in agricultural. urban, residential and rural and existing small lot residential zoning districts. A list of criteria to qualify for a home occupation use is available in the home occupation section.
Sam Miller, Planning Official for the Williams County Zoning and Planning Division gave the example of someone wanting to give piano lessons out of their home.
"We will run through the list of the criteria to make sure they do qualify," Miller said. "If they are in one of the zoning districts and the occupation they desire to run out of their home meets the criteria, they are good to go."
Zoning and Planning still maintains the ability to regulate these permits if needed but the goal of this updated ordinance is to reduce regulation on home occupations.
Mobile food trucks. With an influx of mobile food units used as permanent structures, the new ordinance specifies differences between food units that intend to be mobile and those that intend to be stationary in a permanent location.
This section was added to list mobile food units as a use and to inform the public about the purpose, locations, and intended effect of mobile food units.
Mobile food units are mobile in nature; they move from place to place and are not tied to a specific property. These do not qualify for a conditional use permit or a temporary use permit. They may operate on a state permit alone. The Planning and Zoning Division is not allowed to regulate these units because they are not tied to a specific property.
The ordinance states that food units intending to be stationary in a permanent location are allowed through a conditional use permitting process within agricultural, rural, commercial, urban-commercial, and public and light industrial zoning districts. Once given permit approval, owners will be required to follow a specific chapter in the zoning ordinance.
Mobile food trucks seeking to be on a property for 2-14 days will need to apply for a temporary use permit at a fee of $35.00 per day. Applications are available at the Planning and Zoning Division office at the Williams County Administration Building, Second Floor- 206 East Broadway Williston, ND.
“We look at their site plan, emergency services, and parking plan," Miller said.
This ordinance will not apply to mobile food units that come to the Upper Missouri Valley Fair.
Temporary use permits can be obtained for up to four events per calendar year and for no more than 14 days each time. These events cannot be consecutive. The type of activities that qualify for a temporary permit are listed in the ordinance and not limited to a specific zoning district. This permit is approved by the Director of Development Services and does not need to go before the commission. Seven criteria measures are required to be met for approval.
Architectural Standards. This ordinance removed the architectural standard portion of the ordinance which required every building to be made of certain material that matched the adjacent properties material.
Fee schedule. The development guide for the Planning and Zoning Division in Williams County now has an updated fee schedules. The new schedule has a reduced land use cost of $200, except for temporary use permits and conditional use permit renewals.
For further information on any of these changes or other ordinances refer to Williams County Planning and Zoning Division at www.williamsnd.com or call (701) 577-4565.