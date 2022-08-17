A previous version of this article was published stating that the 1% sales tax would be an increase. It has since been revised to state that the vote will be to renew an already standing 1% public safety sales tax.
An increased public safety 1% sales tax measure will be on November’s ballots in Williams County after board approval at Tuesday’s commission board meeting.
Lindsey Harriman, Communications and Research Analyst for Williams County, presented two separate motions, one to approve putting the measure on the ballot and the second motion to approve specific ballot language.
“The language proposed to the board was what was on the ballot in 2014,” Harriman said, “and that was in regards to providing the supplemental funding for public safety departments and agencies for a 10 year period beginning in April 1 of 2025.”
Harriman explained that the language on the ballot specifically will include behavioral health and that the definition of public safety recently has been extended to include behavioral health.
Harriman stated that in February of this year the Commissioners expressed interest in pursuing an extension of the 1% sales tax that expires in March of 2025. During the budget meetings the extension of this tax was discussed in more detail regarding what funds they are currently used for and what they could be used for in the future.
Approval for both motions received by the Williams County Commissioners.