Editor's Note

A previous version of this article was published stating that the 1% sales tax would be an increase. It has since been revised to state that the vote will be to renew an already standing 1% public safety sales tax. 

An increased public safety 1% sales tax measure will be on November’s ballots in Williams County after board approval at Tuesday’s commission board meeting.

Lindsey Harriman, Communications and Research Analyst for Williams County, presented two separate motions, one to approve putting the measure on the ballot and the second motion to approve specific ballot language.



