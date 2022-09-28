Williams County logo

Williams County will have a measure on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot asking the public whether or not they support a renewal of the County’s 1% Public Safety Sales Tax (1% PSST). The tax was voted in by the public in November 2014 and will expire on March 31, 2025. A renewal of the tax would extend it to March 31, 2035.

Since April 2015, the 1% PSST has been a supplemental revenue source for the 18 public safety agencies that serve Williams County for use towards operational and capital costs. Funds have also been used to expand behavioral health services in an effort to reduce the impact on first responders and increase access to services in the County. Revenue from the tax is split 50/50 between Williams County and the City of Williston. The tax has funded major building projects, provided for updated and new life-saving equipment and apparatuses, and closed the weather radar gap for northwestern North Dakota.



