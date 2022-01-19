Williams County will look into the possibility of helping the Clay Target League build out a much larger and better facility for the youths in the region who are participating in the sport.
“This is the safest sport in the country,” Robert Blanton told commissioners. “One in which we are proud to say that it had zero injuries at the conclusion of the last season. We are also an extremely inclusive sport. Our team specifically has had shooters with asthma, shooters in wheelchairs, and we currently have an athlete with muscular dystrophy who shoots two of our three disciplines, and is actually being worked with right now to e able to shoot all three of our disciplines.”
The Williston Clay Target League currently has three of the four disciplines for the sport, but with the new range it will be able to add the fourth for its athletes. The league started in 2018 with 34 athletes shooting trap only, but in 2021 it served 125 athletes in both Trap Sporting Clays and Five Stand.
“We were recently declared as the largest team in the nation,” Branford added. “As of spring of 2021, we placed first in sporting clays, first in Five Stand and second in Trap in our conference. In fall of 2021, we placed first in all of our disciplines that we competed. In 2021, we had three Allstate athletes, seven athletes at the National Clay Target League in the tournament in Mason, Michigan, and we are currently open to all eligible athletes sixth grade through 12th.”
Nearby school districts that lack a clay sporting league can join the Williston Clay Target League. The team includes athletes from Trenton, Watford City, Alexander and even Crane, Montana.
The group has a 20-year lease with Painted Woods for the facility they are proposing to build, which would take place in four phases and include a fully ADA-compliant club house with storage facilities, 18 Trap houses, three Skeet Ranges, 10 sporting clay ranges or 10 station sporting clays, as well as a 3D archery range. The cost of all four phases is about $1.373 million, and the group has already collected commitments for some portions of the project and is seeking grants to help it build out the project.
Among these is a $50,000 grant from Williston that the group has matched.
Special Assistant States Attorney Karen Prout told Commissioners the county would have to work out a Joint Powers Agreement with the School District in order to direct any county funds to the program.
Commissioners voted unanimously to refer the project to the Finance Committee, to work out the details of how much the county could commit, and under what parameters.
Commissioner Barry Ramburg suggested looking to the Williams County Visitors Promotion Fund as a potential source of funding for the project, since it is aiming to bring in state tournaments, as well as other visitors.