The issue
Williams County is developing a master plan for its parks to guide future investments. The public is invited to provide feedback, which will be incorporated into this master plan for the county’s parks system. The survey will be closing Friday, July 23.
Background
The parks survey is online at https://bit.ly/WCParksMasterPlan. It is an interactive survey, with opportunities to provide site-specific comments on each, individual park, as well as suggestions for all four seasons. Williams County’s parks system includes locations across the county, including Blacktail Dam, Epping/Springbrook Dam, Kota Ray Dam, Little Egypt, Lookout Park and McGregor Dam.
What’s next
Williams County’s consultant, WSB, will incorporate the public feedback in the mater plan it is developing. It is anticipated the master plan will be complete sometime this fall, after which it will be presented to the Williams County Board of County Commissioners.