Williams County is being sued by six property owners collectively seeking $27.13 million in tax abatements, according to court documents filed with the North Dakota Judicial Circuit.
On Tuesday, Williams County Commissioners heard reports about the particulars of their representation in the case. Among the discussion items was the fact that the county would have to pay for any refunds or attorney fees, if the plaintiffs were to win their suit.
The county is a member of the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund for its liability coverage, which will cover their attorney fees and costs. NDIRF would not, however, be on the hook for any refunds, nor for opponents’ attorney fees, if awarded.
NDIRF said in clarifying this point it was not implying that any of the allegations in the lawsuit are necessarily valid.
“In that they have a bearing on applicable coverage, this Reservation of Rights is being set forth,” a letter from NDIRF stated.
NDIRF has retained Bismarck attorney Mitch Armstrong, with Smith Porsborg Schweigert Armstrong Moldenhauer & Smith to defend Williams County.
There are six property owners listed in the tax abatement appeal, which was filed in February by Michael S. Raum and David B. Tibbals with Fargo law firm Fredrikson & Byron.
The companies and the abatements they seek are as follows:
IRET Properties LP- University Commons Sub-University Commons Sub L3 B7 — $1.480 million in property tax abatement
IRET-WRH 1 LLC- Renaissance Heights Sub L1 B2 — $8.814 million
Williston Land Investors LLC- Sloulin Field 1st Addition L8 B1 — $$1.538 million
UC Property Owner LLC- University Commons 2nd Addition L1R B1, L1R B7, L2 B1 — $7.61 million
The Bluffs of Williston- Fairhills Sub L1R Rearrangement of L1 &2 B6 B6, L2R Rearrangement of L1 &2 B6 B6 — $2.97 million
RAH Property Owner LLC- Pheasant Crossing Sub L1 B1, L2 B1 values for Regency Apartments — $4,719,800.
Williams County Commissioners considered all of the requests from the above companies for property tax abatement in their Jan. 7, 2019, regular meeting.
At that time, some of the tax abatements were higher than what is listed in court documents filed in February.
Darcy Anderson, tax director for Williams County, told Williams County Commissioners during the January meeting that valuations for the properties were conducted in the same manner for like properties and uses, and that none of the companies had presented any proof that her assessments were in error, or that they were done in an arbitrary, unreasonable or capricious manner.
Anderson added that the same abatement requests were also presented to Williston city commissioners in December, and denied.
Williams County Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the requested abatements.