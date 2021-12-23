Williams County Commissioners approved $500,000 for a day care project on the Williston State College Campus.
The project is also getting $500,000 from Williston, for a total of $1 million.
Once completed, the daycare facility would house up to 55 children and would be an integral part of a childcare education program at the college. The facility is to be housed in the old Crighton Building, which is to be refurbished to serve as a home for the day care and child education program.
The project timeline actually shows it began a couple of years ago, after Williston Economic Development received funds to help it identify sites for additional daycare capacity.
“Somebody might be questioning why it’s taking so long,” Commissioner David Montgomery said. “One of the main reasons was because there are four or five different state entities that were involved in this contract process. And they all had to of course sign off on it and that took a lot of time.”
The cost of materials and labor, meanwhile, has been going up in the interim.
“I tend to believe that down he road there’s going to be some further discussion, both city and county and school, on contributions here,” Montgomery said.
The project is being led by the Williston Area Economic Diversification Group, which looked at six potential locations for additional daycare capacity in Williston in 2019.
Ann Kvande, executive director of the Diversification Group, told the Williston Herald details for the childcare facility are still being worked out and that more information will be available about the project in January.
Day care capacity has been a long-standing problem throughout the region after the boom hit North Dakota, and it has continued to be a difficulty through multiple downturns as well. Finding jobs is far easier than finding day care options, so the lack of capacity is seen as a barrier to easing the state’s workforce woes, where the number of jobs frequently outnumbers the number of applicants.
On other matters, Commissioners heard an update on voting precincts, which are being drafted after new political districts were finalized for Williams County as a result of the decennial census.
The proposed draft eliminates split precincts and split ballots, Williams County Auditor told Williams County Commissioners.
The draft is being reviewed by political party and district officials and will be up for final approval at a later date. Precinct boundaries are to be set by Dec. 31.
Williams County Commissioners approved an amendment to its agreement with Williston allowing the county to continue setting precinct and polling locations in consultation with the city, as it has done in the past.
On other matters the county:
• striking a restrictive covenant from a mobile home park’s conditional use permit, since those are generally expected only of major subdivisions. The request was a made by Wayne Peters.
• Approved an abatement of taxes for Mark and Shelly Ellis, who had missed the deadline for sending a statement of farm gross income to their office, as required for the active farmer residence exemption.
• Approved liquor licenses for all but the Four Mile, which was approved contingent on passing a fire inspection.
• Approved replacement of two vehicles in the county’s cab fleet with a bid from Nelson Auto in the amount of $35,346 per vehicle.
• Approved a one-time payment of $5,000 in state aid to the library and $21,000 to the city airport to cover a shortfall caused by an unexpected change in the state aid formula for the two entities.
• Increased the speed limit on County Road 8 to 55.
• Decided to remain as a party to a national opioid suit.
• Approved a Joint Powers Agreement for the 911 Dispatch Center with Williston.
• Approved a motion to pursue selling a tax foreclosure property in Tioga that failed to sell in the annual auction to that city for $1.
• Discussed options for upcoming aerial photography of Williams County, to update GIS maps. The cost ranges from $150,000 to $200,000.
• Approved replacing a position in the County Highway Department that is coming open due to a retirement, and approved shifting a data entry position in the sheriff’s office to part-time remote work.