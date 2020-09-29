Williston, ND - Williams County is seeking voter approval on two ballot questions in November 2020, both related to changes to the Williams County Home Rule charter.
The charter, originally enacted by voter approval in 2006, allows County government to exercise flexibility in governance and operations, including the collection of sales tax and implementation of ordinances. As of July 1, 2015, according the North Dakota Association of Counties, there are 10 Home Rule Charter counties in North Dakota.
Proposed updates to the Williams County Home Rule Charter are divided into two questions on the November ballot:
Question 1: Updates language in the charter to align with legislative changes related to taxes that a County Commission can levy, residency requirements of candidates for elected office, and budget publication requirements; language updates regarding County employee and department head employment status is to align with the wording of standard at-will employment terminology
Question 2: Seeks approval to change the positions of Auditor and Treasurer/Recorder from elected to appointed positions. This change would take effect in 2023 when the terms of the incumbents have expired. Appointment means that applications would be open to the public, qualified candidates would be interviewed and hired within the standard process used for recruiting all County employees.
The amended charter was published in its entirety in the Williston Herald, the official county newspaper, on August 4, 2020. The Charter is also available for review on the Williams County website (https://bit.ly/3dgEFNJ).
Public comment and questions can be submitted to communications@co.williams.nd.us.