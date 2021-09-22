Williams County will reverse course on a new ordinance related to the disposal of county property.
Special Assistant State's Attorney Karen Prout told Commissioners she is changing her recommendation after researching Attorney General opinions and learned that while Home Rule charters will allow local matters to trump state laws on matters of local concern that is not so if it involves money.
“The new tax foreclosure law requires excess proceeds from the sale of tax foreclosure property to be held for the owner,” she said. “And then if the owner doesn’t claim at 90 days, it goes to the state unclaimed property division. We cannot adopt a home rule ordinance that would allow us to move it to the county general fund. And so I’m really recommending that we just follow state law in terms of the excess proceeds.”
Prout said the unclaimed excess proceeds from selling tax foreclosure properties go to the Unclaimed Property Division, and ultimately into the Common Schools Trust Fund. The money is actually held in a separate account, so that it will be available to pay the original owners, if they claim it.
State law also requires counties to try to sell the properties at reasonable market values, so it can’t restrict the sales to just the amount of taxes and fees owed.
Williams County Commissioners approved a formal motion to follow state laws on the matter.
Williams County Commissioners also:
• Changed the date of the final meeting of the year to Dec. 29, to avoid having it on a holiday. The final meeting is routinely used to finalize the bills for the year.
• Approved a remote work policy, which will allow certain workers to do all or a portion of their work remotely, when that remote work won’t interfere with the normal course of business. The process for approving such work will be analyzed for whether the job duties make sense to do remotely, as well as whether the worker is suited to remote work. The remote work will also require the approval of the Board of County Commissioners.
• Approved both the UMDH budget for 2022 in a separate meeting and approved the Williams County 2022 budget after a public hearing. No one spoke during the public hearing or asked any questions about the Williams County budget. The UMDH budget required the approval of participating counties. It was unanimously approved.