Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Effective at 4 p.m. CT today, June 15, all County and Township gravel and chip sealed roads will be restricted to 7 ton axle weight - 105,500 lbs (GVW).

No overweight (over axle and over gross) or oversize travel will be permitted.

Any permits that have been approved for over the 7 ton axle weight will be void at 4 p.m.



Tags

Load comments