Williams County commissioners reluctantly denied an application for a zoning change from residential to rural commercial for a couple who are operating a bus transport service for Williston District 7 and Williston State College.
“I think what your’e seeing from the board is a recognition that we at least value what you’re doing for the public,” Williams County Commissioner Steve Kemp told Ruth and Ademola Adekunle, who own the bus transport service, TransportMe.
The couple was asking for permission to turn a portion of their own home’s property in Round Prairie Township into a bus parking lot, because the location they are at now will become unsuitable once snow begins to fly.
“It’s not an ideal place to park the busses, because it’s not surfaced, well it’s a mud pit, and it’s not well organized for us to be able to park our busses there continuously,” Ruth Adekunle explained. “Once the snow really flies, we’re gonna have to find somewhere else.”
The business has also had to downsize the number of busses somewhat, because the business could no longer afford the fees to park at the present location. That fee is expected to rise soon, the Adekunles added, which would force them to raise their rates for passengers.
The new cost will be $350 per bus each month, Ademola Adekunle said. The business needs between 13 to 18 busses in all.
Williams County Commissioners did not want to deny the request, given the important service the couple are providing by transporting students to school, but felt they could not approve the zoning change, because a commercial business of that type is not really appropriate in an area zoned residential.
“I don’t enjoy doing this,” Commissioner Cory Hanson said in casting his “no” vote. “But this one, it just doesn’t fit.”
The county had tabled the item in a previous commission meeting to send letters to both District 7 and the Williston State College Foundation, whose students have both used TransportMe for bus service. Commisioners hoped to facilitate a conversation with them and the Adekunles to find feasible solutions for parking the busses.
Those letters have so far had no response, Human Resources, Communications and GIS Director Helen Askim told commissioners.
The Adekunles said they, too, have tried to arrange a meeting to talk about the matter with the school district.
“We made multiple attempts,” Ruth Adekunle said. “We talked to one of the board members, and he talked to the superintendent. And we called, we went there, we did everything that we could to try to talk to them. And the one time I talked to (Superintendent Dr. Jeff) Thake, he told me that he would talk to the Transportation Director, but never allowed us to followup.”
Commissioners brainstormed several ideas during discussion of the item, including perhaps using a county park during the winter for parking space. Those are rather far away for the school districts in question, however. Ultimately, commissioners could not arrive at an adequate solution on the spot, but said they would continue to help the couple find a feasible and economic solution.
Commissioner David Montgomery, meanwhile, suggested the couple reach out to the city of Williston to see if they might have any ideas on how to help the couple with the service. One thought was that the old Public Works Facility yard might make a suitable location to store school busses.
“It’s not our decision,” Kemp said. “But we can certainly help facilitate future discussions with the city. In the meantime, let’s thank you for answering questions. And we’ll do everything we can to help you.”