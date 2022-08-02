Following the announcement in July of a new Tourism Grant Program, Williams County has now released the grant application. A total of $60,000 from the Visitor Promotion Fund is being granted out for the purpose of promoting, encouraging, and attracting visitors to Williams County and/or using the travel and tourism facilities located within the County. The grants serve as a way to reinvest Williams County hospitality-related tax dollars back into the community.
A total of $40,000 is available for capital projects and $20,000 is available for events and advertising. An application may contain several types of expenses, but the total amount requested may not exceed $20,000 for a capital project or $5,000 for events and advertising. Any public, for-profit, or non-profit entity is invited to apply as long as the proposed grant project is related to tourism in Williams County. The applicant must be located, or the event must be taking place, outside of the City of Williston or the City of Tioga, but within Williams County. One application is permitted per entity.
Applications will be reviewed by the Tourism Grant Application Review Committee; the Committee will recommend awards for selection to the Williams County Board of County Commissioners. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on September 2 and awards will be announced on October 18.
Additional information and the grant application can be found on the Tourism Grant Program webpage.