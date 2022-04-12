Williams County Administration Building mug Right
Williston Herald file photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Candidate filings for the June primary were due April 11 and show an uncontested slate of candidates for county offices, with all incumbents filing for another four-year term.

To be eligible for filing, each candidate needed to submit a petition, signed by the required number of qualified electors, by 4 pm.. on April 11, the 64th day before the June Primary. 

The positions that will be on the June primary and October general election ballots for Williams County offices and the candidates filling for those offices are as follows:

Commissioner District #1

Beau Anderson

Commissioner District #3

Cory Hanson

Commissioner District #5

Barry Ramberg

County Auditor

Beth M Innis

County Sheriff

Verlan Kvande

States Attorney

Jaakan Williams

County Treasurer/Recorder

Patti Ogurchak

Official County Newspaper

The Williston Herald



Tags

Load comments