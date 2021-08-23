Safely stored in salt mines located in Kansas are hundreds of documents dating back to the late 1800s that the Williams County Recorder’s office plans to begin digitizing in 2022.
The project, which will cost at least $600,000, is being paid for through the Document Preservation Fund established by North Dakota Century Code using a fee of $3 per recorded document. The documents include many types of records, but the most common are deeds, mortgages and oil and gas-related records. The originals have already been scanned, but those images need to be indexed in order to become available online.
Documents dating from 1990 to the present have already been digitally indexed and are available online via iDocMarket as well as historical indexes. The project will add older records to what is available online, making additional and older records more readily accessible.
The work for the project will be completed by U.S. Imaging over the next few years, and is one of several expenditures listed in Williams County’s preliminary budget for 2022.
The overall budget reflects both a bit of catchup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the county put off a number of purchases and did not provide raises even for cost of living, as well as a fairly conservative spending tack that is intended to hold the line on taxes.
“Our first goal was to try to keep the taxes as similar as possible to the previous year,” Williams County Commission Chairman Steve Kemp told the Williston Herald. “Keeping in mind that last year we were in the midst of a pandemic, which, you know we kind of still are, but we really felt like we were you know going to get hit hard from a gross production tax perspective.”
That led Commissioners to adopt a very conservative budget last year that put off purchases and raises.
“Last year we slashed the IT budget in particular,” Kemp said. “We basically brought down the capital purchases for the IT budget next to not nothing but next to nothing in an effort to save some money. And so IT was definitely hit hard last year from a capital expenditure. We do have to make up a little bit for that this year.”
The drop in revenue didn’t turn out to be as steep as expected, and so in 2022, Commissioners hope to catchup on several priorities, including cost-of-living raises and opportunities for merit pay, Kemp said. Several road projects will also get done, depending on how much money the county gets from production tax dollars.
The county is also allocating additional money for parks projects, and there is $150,000 in funding accumulated from its lodging tax to promote recreational opportunities in Williams County.
The proposed 2022 property tax levy is 11.8 percent, down from 12.4 percent in 2021 and 12.5 percent in 2020. A public hearing has been set for the budget on Sept. 21, at a time yet to be announced.
Williams County plans to release graphics and summaries of the overall $95.4. million budget ahead of the public hearing September.