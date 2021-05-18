Williams County is partnering with a local off-road vehicle club to establish a 70-mile trail in and around the outskirts of Williston. The county will spend $40,000 on the project, which so far has two state grants of $10,000 each.
A small portion of the funds will be used to match state grants the Rough Riders OHV Club has received, but most of the money will go toward moving dirt to construct the trail, as well as signs to encourage riders to remain on the trail.
It is legal for ORVs to operate in state rights of way as long as drivers are licensed with the state.
“People are already doing that,” Ludlum told the Williston Herald. “But I’m working with the local club to make it safer and to map it and mark it.”
That way people know where they should and shouldn’t ride.
Ludlum said he believes now that the county has given the go-ahead, the project can probably be completed in four to six weeks, which would mean it’s ready to go before the Fourth of July. The trail will start in Williston and head out to the 13-mile corner, then run back into town and go back out on the other side of the road. It will also go out around the bypass, from Love’s to the County’s new Highway building.
Williams County has discussed issues in the past where off-road vehicle riders were tearing up driveways and ditches that lie across the state’s right of way.
Signage should help with that issue, Commissioner Barry Ramberg suggested.
“It should be no different than our county highway, roads,” he said. “If you’re going down the county road and run off in a ditch and through the guy’s fence, We don’t have, it ain’t up to us to go fix the fence. I mean, it should be no different than any other public road system.”
Williams County Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum said he and the group plan to talk to every landowner adjacent to the state right of way that will be part of the trail.
We’re going to talk to those landowners too, because it still goes over their approach to get to their driveway, even though the state owns the land,” he said. “We want to make sure we have a good relationship with those people as well.”
Ludlum said each mille of the trail will be mapped and assessed. Some portions of the trail may not need much work, while others might involve moving dirt around to change the riding trail. There are also ways to construct the trail to naturally slow riders down when they approach a stopping point, or other obstacle.
“The county sees this as a form of recreation that’s popular in Williams County,” Ludlum said. “And they see it as I hope I do at least, I see it as an opportunity to make something that’s already happening more appealing and safer.”