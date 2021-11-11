Williams County residents and tourists will have a unique opportunity next week to weigh in on what they want their parks system to look like in the future.
Two public hearings have been planned to gather public input on the state of Williams County’s parks system. What do you want more of? What do you want to see?
The answers to these questions are what Williams County wants to hear.
The first open house is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tioga Community Center and the second is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Williston Community Library.
Williams County has six parks it oversees. These are Blacktail Dam, Epping/Springbrook Dam, Kota Ray Dam, Little Egypt, Lookout Park and McGregor Dam. The county has hired a consultant to help it develop a master plan for these parks, and that consultant has held a variety of public engagement opportunities over the past summer.
These have included surveys, stakeholder meetings, and public outreach at events like the Upper Missouri Fair. That preliminary information has been used to draft a series of potential concepts for future park developments by the consultant.
“It’s exciting because the concepts really highlighted all of the options for how to help our parks grow and really meet the needs of our community” says Jeremy Ludlum, Williams County Parks Director.
The concepts will be available for public review during both open houses. Staff and board members will also be on hand to answer questions and gather feedback on the proposals.
The final draft of the master plan is expected to be released late this year. It will highlight the improvements with the most impact for the public, as well as identify the funding necessary to improve park infrastructure, staffing, operations and maintenance.