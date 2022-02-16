Williams County’s Finance Committee and its Board of County Commissioners will be asked to come up with a financial plan to see a $22 to $27 million master parks plan to completion within a two to three-year timeframe.
The master parks plan was the main topic of discussion during the regular Parks Board meeting on Tuesday.
“I’m going to be bold with my comments and I”m going to throw this out here for just discussion,” Commissioner David Montgomery said during the meeting. “Because in my life when I’ve seen entities do a master plan, it seems like they get put on a shelf and forgotten about and never get completed until 10 years later, they say, well we had a master plan. Let’s take a look at it, and then of course they redo it. I guess it’s my belief personally that if you’re going to build a master plan, you’ve got to figure out a way to make it to the finish line.”
Montgomery asked the company developing the plan to put together a timeline for completing the plan within that time frame, and introduced a motion directing the County Commission to ask the Finance Committee to come up with a funding plan.
“I think it’s very important for the public that use our parks that we have a decent, beautiful, nice system for them to use,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery also suggested that if the entire plan could be bid at one time, there might be additional opportunities for cost efficiencies, such as working on two nearby parks at the same time.
The measure passed unanimously.
Commissioners were also asked during the meeting to talk about their priorities for the master plan.
Commissioners highlighted a dump station for Black tail as a high priority, as well as a new entrance road for Epping-Springbrooik. Pull-through campsites at Little Egypt were also mentioned.
“We need more spaces in the park system period,” commissioner Barry Ramberg said. “So if I could, I would say make Little Egypt No. 1, because that will add new spaces that we don’t currently have. Then we can go back to fixing up and beautifying the existing ones.”
Williams County Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum thanked commissioners for their vote.
“I really appreciate the support you guys have in me and the belief, because that’s a big deal,” he said. “I am all about making sure we provide great places for our community. And this is just such a, you know, as this goes through, it will be a huge thing for our whole region not just our county. So I’m very excited.”
Ludlum also said he’s already started working on a variety of smaller projects that are in keeping with the master plan that’s being developed.
These items include maintenance at Blacktail on the fishing piers, which were blown away in a storm, and an inflatable movie screen so that Friday or Saturday night movies could be offered on the weekends at county parks.
Better accessibility for senior citizens, a vault toilet at McGregor, more swings for play features were also on the list, and concrete picnic tables are also on the list.
Commissioners approved all of the ideas, not to exceed $110,000. Ludlum was also asked to return with information on pricing for some of the other ideas on his list.