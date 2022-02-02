Williams County will ask the voters to extend the 1-cent Public Safety Tax that has helped both Williston and Williams County build out better emergency services during the boom.
The Public Safety tax took effect in 2015, and was then estimated to generate $30 million annually for public safety expenditures.
Money from the tax was split 50-50, although a majority of the sales taxes in question are in Williston. The proposal had a 10-year sunset clause, which means it will expire in 2025.
Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery raised the issue in Tuesday’s regular session, after receiving a request from Williston Mayor Howard Klug asking whether the county plans to seek renewal of the tax.
Williams County Commission Chairman Cory Hanson was enthusiastic in throwing his support behind renewal of the tax.
“It’s been an incredible, incredible positive for the entire county,” he said. “I don’t know that it’s going to look exactly he same net time around, and maybe that’s something we need to look at, but peronsally, I would think we’d want to support trying to get it to come back.”
Montgomery said he thought Williston would likely pursue the tax whether the county participates or not, so at this point, the discussion is just whether the county wants to continue being part of it.
Commissioner Ramberg also expressed his support for the measure.
“I think it’s done some fanatic results out in the county, so if the voters would approve it, that would be a plus I think,” he said.
Williams County Commissioners have used their portion of the 1-cent public safety tax to help its fire and police departments obtain equipment, as well as to build or renovate facilities.
The funds were also used to build out a new Emergency Dispatch Center for Williston and Williams County, and that facility now puts Williams County’s Emergency Management Services under the same roof with 911 Dispatch.
Last year, Williams County also used $1 million in public safety funding to award behavioral health care grants in Williams County. During a recent report on the grants, recipients talked about how the program has allowed them to expand access to behavioral health care services in a way that will be sustainable for the long-term.
The grants have been so successful in helping improve the situation for mental health services, Commissioners have indicated they would consider more grants in the future.
Williston, meanwhile, has used the funds for a variety of needs, including adding to its law enforcement capabilities, as well as expanding facilities for fire and ambulance services. Ultimately, the city was able to qualify for a lower ISO rating, which can improve a homeonwer’s insurance rates substantially.