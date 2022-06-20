A man from Williams County was taken into custody on Sunday on multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Leslie Lyon.
The Williams County Correctional Center confirmed that David Handeland is being held for the Williams County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of intentional murder. The detainer charges police are seeking include AA felony homicide and three charges of Class felony terrorizing. Official charges from the prosecutor are expected to come in later Monday, June 20 or Tuesday, June 21.
Einar Snell, a friend who let Lyon move in with him in Watford City, told the Williston Herald that Lyon had driven to Williston from Watford City to pick up her daughter from her mother Jennifer Balts’ home in a trailer court north of Love’s Travel Stop. Handeland is Balts’ boyfriend and also resided in the home.
According to Snell’s account, Lyon was in constant communication with him throughout the day, and told him that Lyon and Handeland had gotten into a verbal argument in which he had threatened to hit her. Lyon also told Snell that she had hit Handeland.
About 30 minutes after this phone call, Snell said he accidentally declined an incoming call from Lyon that occurred minutes before the shooting. At this point, Snell said he believed things had calmed down, but 10 minutes after declining the call, Snell attempted to call Lyon back. There was no answer.
Balts, Lyon’s mother, called Snell minutes later, and told Snell that Handeland had had shot and killed Lyon, in front of both her children and mother.
With June 20 being a federal holiday, the Williston Herald has not been able to verify the details in Snell’s account with law enforcement. The Williston Herald will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.