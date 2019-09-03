Williams County has made its new Human Service Zone official, and appointed its first official representative on the board that will govern it.
A preliminary zone consisting of Williams, Burke, Divide, and Renville counties was approved by Commissioners in June. The decision Tuesday, Sept. 3, to finalize the preliminary zone followed months of meetings to work out details and decide what kind of structure the zone should take.
Williams County will have two representatives on the board, one a commissioner, and the other a community member. Commissioners appointed Williams County Commissioner Beau Anderson as their representative on the board.
Williams County Social Services Director Holly Snelling said she is talking to an individual who has expressed interest in being the county’s community representative on the board.
The plan is to have all board members from all of the counties appointed by Oct. 4, and to begin meeting officially soon thereafter. The zone board will hammer out the final zone plan that is to be submitted to the state by Dec. 1.
Williams County will be the host county for the new zone, which is part of a statewide redesign to improve the delivery of social services while also removing 20 mills of property tax burden from county citizens.
The state has had 47 centers serving 53 counties, but believes 19 zones for administrative functions will make the system more efficient. The services themselves will still be delivered within each county.
In addition to finalizing the zone plan, the zone board will also be part of the hiring committee for a zone director, along with two employees from the Department of Human Services. That person should be hired by April 1, 2020.
On an unrelated matter, Williams County Commissioners authorized county attorney Karen Prout to develop an ordinance that will give the county more options when it comes to disposing of property it no longer needs. These alternatives could include things like a private sale, sealed bids, a realtor, or, even donations.
The matter came up after a joint powers agreement was required so that the county could donate some furniture it wasn't using any more to a school district.
Prout was also authorized, on an unrelated matter, to look into low or no-cost alternatives to clear the titles for the Busted Knuckle Brewery sale.
The state forgot to include a vacated alleyway on the larger piece of property, and the smaller piece also has some issues and needs to go through a quiet title process. The bank is requiring clear titles to approve loans for the sale to proceed, Prout explained.
The county offered the properties for sale as is, but Prout believes the county might be able to facilitate matters at no additional cost, other than her time, by using an affidavit of possession for the smaller property, and asking the state to file paperwork on the larger one.
On other matters commissioners:
• Approved a conditional use permit requested by Verizon for a 190-foot cell tower with a 9-foot lightning rod and accessory ground equipment on a 74-acre property in Stony Creek Township. Construction of the tower must begin within 18 months, or the permit will expire.
• Approved a conditional use permit requested by Corey Moen for a second dwelling on an 80-acre agriculture parcel in Springbrook Township.
• Approved a zone change from agriculture to urban residential requested by Cliff Sheldon for 2 acres in Hofflund Township. A variance for the property has already been approved by the commission. The permit will expire if construction has not begun within 18 months, or if the property is abandoned for more than 36 months.
• Approved a variance to create a lot that doesn’t front on a road or street, which was requested by Shayne Haustveit on 20 acres in West Bank Township. If either lot is sold in the future, then an access easement must be recorded for the landlocked lot at that time.
• Ratified a letter of understanding with Eide Bailly to conduct the county’s annual audit.
• Released an easement that was obtained in the 1990s for County Road 5. The easement is no longer needed as the road followed a different route. A pipeline company wants a pipeline easement in the strip of land, but the county doesn’t actually have the right to grant any easement for any purpose beyond the one for which the strip was acquired. Releasing the easement to the family will allow the company to pursue an agreement with the property’s current owners.
• Approved hiring an additional patrol deputy for the Northwest Narcotics Task Force, which was a budgeted position for 2019, and approved hiring two school resource officers now, which were a budgeted item for 2020. The sheriff’s budget does have funds on hand to make the early hire, Human Resources Director Helen Askim told commissioners. Commissioners also approved filling an opening in the Facilities Department for a maintenance technician.
• Re-appointed Charell Schillo to the Williams County Planning and Zoning Board.
• Approved an ordinance imposing a 2 percent lodging tax and an additional 1 percent sales tax on restaurants for hotels located in the county but not in a city with a CVB tax. The tax was requested by hotels wanting to participate in the Williston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s marketing efforts. Collections for the new loding tax will begin Jan. 1.