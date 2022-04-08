Williams County continues to wrestle with safety issues and property damage caused by ATV riders using section line road and ditch easements as off-road trails. That’s despite opening a sanctioned off-road trail for ATVs to use last year.
Ted Reinertson, with Pherrin Township, told commissioners during the regular meeting on Tuesday that residents there are frustrated with the situation.
“They’re looking for answers and they’re coming to us, you know, wanting us to solve it,” he said. “And we’re like well, we’re not the law. We don’t write the law. We feel stuck as well, as a Township.”
The situation has prompted some frustrated homeowners to take matters into their own hands, Commissioner Cory Hanson added.
“I guess I just received a phone call yesterday, obviously from one of the parents, or seemed like a parent, maybe it is someone who does ride, but hey were talking about cement blocks and nails and things getting put in the ditch also. Which I mean I think we can all agree we don’t want that to be happening either.”
Special Assistant States Attorney Karen Prout said the county’s hands are really tied when it comes to regulating ATV travel along section lines. State law requires section lines to remain open for public travel, and that includes ATVs, bikes, and anything like that.
“They’re not allowed to damage people’s property either, but that would be something civil on the landowners part really, not something that the county would (handle).”
Sheriff Verlin Kvande said he believes that under state law the roadway would extend down into the ditch. Riders have to be licensed and insured and over the age of 16 to operate a vehicle, ATV or otherwise, on roadways, including section lines and associated ditches.
They also must obey posted speed limits, and must observe all crossings, which includes stopping and waiting for other vehicles to pass.
Reinertson pointed out that all the ATV riders are not necessarily of legal age, but the issue there becomes stopping the vehicles to issue a citation.
Kvande acknowledged that is likely true, but said the problem then becomes catching the ATV driver, without the pursuit itself becoming a hazard to everyone involved.
Hanson asked Reinertson whether the ATV trail that opened, which has signs and is a safer route for everyone concerned, has helped alleviate the issue. Reinertsen said he believes there is about the same amount of ATV traffic in the location as before, and that he believes they are probably avoiding the established trail because they are not licensed.
Reinertson is concerned not just about the ruts and damage being done to the ditches, but also the safety aspect.
“It could be a collision, too, if you weren’t watching when you leave and they’re flying through there wanting to grab some air, they might collide into a vehicle,” he said.
Commissioners asked Kvande if recording ATV riders who aren’t observing crossings or who are tearing something up might be an option for issuing a citation.
Kvande said it might work, but only if officers can identify the registration on the vehicles, and the person driving it.
“It’s a tough spot,” Hanson said. “Because with the section Line begin there, I don’t think we have the right to be able to necessarily shut them down. I mean, we can hopefully get them to follow the rules, but there again, like you said, it’s pretty tough for somebody in a sheriff’s pickup to go chase, whether it’s a 14-year-old, we don’t want to cause more of a problem by chasing somebody either.”
Hanson asked Prout to investigate what other communities are doing about the issue, to see if anyone else has already come up with a solution.
Burn Ban now in effect
The dry conditions and warming weather are combining to create conditions that are hazardous when it comes to fire. That has prompted Williams County Commissioners to implement a burn ban, effective now through Dec. 1, whenever the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is very high or extreme, and/or if a red flag warning has been issued by either the National Weather Service for Williams County.
The ban includes ignition of fireworks, burning leaves, grass clippings, garbage pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, sloughs, and campfires/bonfires/recreation fire. Unnecessary off-road motorized travel is also not allowed.
Controlled devices, such as barbecue grills, camp stoves and smokers, are allowed, as long as they are located on a hard, non-organic surface at least 15 feet from vegetation. A fire extinguisher or water must also be available onsite.
More details are available about the burn ban online at https://tinyurl.com/4n66u5s6.