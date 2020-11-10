The Williams County Board of Commissioners is planning to appoint five members to boards at its Dec. 15 meeting.
There is one position open on the Water Resource Board. Any resident landowner in Williams County, except a county commissioner, is eligible, and the term is for one year and is eligible for reappointment. The five-member board is responsible for stormwater management plans, oversight of irrigation districts, drainage complaints, recreational water areas, and reviewing State Water Commission permits. It meets monthly at 8 a.m. on the second Tuesday and meetings typically last two to four hours. Board members are entitled to $100 per meeting.
There are also five positions on the Williams County Weather Modification Authority Board. Anyone eligible to vote in the county can serve on the five-member board, which is responsible for providing local input regarding the operations of statewide and regional Weather Modification programming. The board meets once annually, and members are entitled to $100 compensation per meeting, plus travel and per diem expenses.
For more information about the positions and other openings, as well as to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/williams/transferjobs