Leaders for several sectors throughout Williams County met Monday evening to discuss and update the Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Monday night marked the second meeting of a series that will take place over the next year. These revision meetings, open to the public, are led by Williams County’s Emergency Management Director, Mike Smith and President and CEO of Heartland Consulting Group, LLC out of Bismarck, Derek Hanson.
Smith explained the plan is what “the community uses to do pre-disaster mitigation to reduce effects on the community itself if a hazardous event was to occur”.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires this plan to be updated every five years. In previous years, these plans have led to state funding for emergency generators, outdoor warning sirens, and shelters. Smith has a goal to see this plan fund storm shelters throughout the county someday. The first meeting went well with lots of participation and a headcount of 38 people, according to Smith. These revision meetings ensure “all communities in Williams County have the opportunity to have a say”. Twenty participants were present either in person or online Monday evening.
With the population and demographic segmentation changing drastically since the last update five years ago, some hazard categories have been added to plan including cybersecurity and civil disturbance. Hazard categories that stayed the same or had only their titles modified included drought, flood, geologic hazards, severe summer and winter weather, fire, infectious disease, dam failure, hazardous materials release, and criminal, terrorist, and nation attack. Other than some title revisions and updated statistics to meet current census and demographic data, Hanson said the plan revisions are “on track, with no surprises- which is a good thing”. Heartland Consulting, LLC is an expert in the field and won the bid to provide services to Williams County, with a track record of providing emergency consulting services to counties, schools, hospitals, and more.
After participant introductions and a review of the last meeting’s agenda, small groups broke off to dive into the sections of the plan to discuss, make edits, and ask questions. Several subject matter experts were present to answer questions and provide crucial data, including those from the Fire and Police departments, healthcare workers, administration from Williston State College, city officials, and local community groups. Several conversations broke off between attendees, prompting discussions about how different communities within Williams County can work together to provide the most efficient emergency responses.
Williston Fire Chief, Matt Clark and Mayor of Epping, Trevor Bemis were able to discuss possible solutions to a fire response plan, with Clark noting, “this is the first time I’ve had an opportunity to sit across from him [Bemis] to discuss something like this”. Both agreed there are several opportunities to talk to your local city officials, but not enough to discuss issues between leaders throughout the county.
The next meeting date is yet to be determined, but the public is urged to watch for it and attend. Not only does more participation lead to a better plan to suit all sectors throughout the county, but there is also a financial break for the county when more participants assist in revising the plan. More information about the plan itself, the revision process, or to be contacted when the next meeting date is set can be obtained by contacting Williams County Emergency Management.