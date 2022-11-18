A landfill north of Williston is one step closer to being the state’s first to accept radioactive oilfield waste after North Dakota regulators issued a final permit and radioactive materials license.

Secure Energy Services, a Calgary, Alberta-based company, has obtained a $1.125 million bond that enables it to dispose of up to 25,000 tons of radioactive oilfield waste each year at its 13-mile Corner landfill following final approval from the state Department of Environmental Quality.



