Williams County Emergency Management and Williston Fire Department were among agencies on the scene of a spill drill at the rail yard in this file 2018 photo. The training is one of several ways Williams County works to reduce the risk of hazards in Williams County.
From severe winter weather and chemical spills to drought and even floods, North Dakota has a variety of natural and manmade hazards that it faces each and every day.
The key to a successful emergency response is a strong plan for each of them, and that is something that Williams County is working to refine.
Williams County is now in the process of updating its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, and it is seeking citizen input to help it do that. A public meeting has been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the new Emergency Operations Center, located at 3429 Fourth Avenue West in Williston.
“This will be a kickoff meeting, and there will be more meetings to come,” Williams County Emergency Management Director Mike Smith told the Williston Herald. “There will also be opportunities to fill out online surveys to help with their input as well.”
During the meeting, information will e presented about the update process, and an overview of the current plan will be given. There will also be discussion about how members of the public can help enhance the plan.
Subsequent meetings will build on the input from the meeting, to design mitigation projects throughout Williams County. These projects will be part of the final plan.
“We have a pretty solid plan, but we just want to make sure that nothing has changed in the last five years,” Smith said. “I mean, we have grown some in the last five years. We just want to make sure that we’re looking at all the proper hazards. And all of the public entities are involved in the jurisdictions in this plan have the ability to make those changes if needed.”
Williams County updates its multi-hazard mitigation plan every five years. Its goal is to reduce risk from all hazards that might occur in Williams County. Updating the plan helps the county remain eligible for a variety of state and federal funding sources related to public safety.
“It’s very important to get all the jurisdictions involved in this,” Smith said. “We involve our schools. They are there int he plan. All of our communities are in the plan throughout the county.”