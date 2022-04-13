Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Williams County Homemakers annual spring meeting will begin at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Williams County Highway Complex Conference Room.
The event begins with a potluck meal. Participants are asked to bring side dishes. The meat item will be provided. To RSVP for the event, call 701-577-4595.
The spring meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will include a membership recognition program. The roll call will be canned food items for the Veterans food pantry. The lesson will be on pot gardens.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Copyright © 2001-Williston Herald • 14 W 4th St. Williston, ND 58801 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.