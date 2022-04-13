Purchase Access

The Williams County Homemakers annual spring meeting will begin at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Williams County Highway Complex Conference Room. 

The event begins with a potluck meal. Participants are asked to bring side dishes. The meat item will be provided. To RSVP for the event, call 701-577-4595.

The spring meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will include a membership recognition program. The roll call will be canned food items for the Veterans food pantry. The lesson will be on pot gardens. 



