The Williams County Parks Department is shining the spotlight on their parks with a summer full of music and fun.
The Williams County Parks Summer Concert Series kicks off Saturday, July 3, at Blacktail Dam, featuring local band Josie and the Whalers. The concerts will happen Fridays at parks throughout the county until August 20. This is the first year the county has held the concert series, something Parks Director Jeremy Ludlum says is a way to get the word out about the county's parks.
"Williams County has some great parks in our system, and I think there's a lot of people that just don't even know about them." Ludlum told the Williston Herald. "With the population explosion we've had in the last 10 to 15 years with the oil boom, we've had a lot of new people move to town, and I think we have a lot of beautiful property that people maybe haven't discovered yet."
Little Egypt, Ludlum gave as an example, is one of those tucked away gems that people may not be aware of.
"If you live in Northwest North Dakota and you don't know what Little Egypt is or haven't been there, you're missing the best beach in the state." Ludlum said.
Ludlum added that as a fan of live music himself, the concert series seemed the perfect way to highlight the areas many musicians as well as promote the county's numerous parks.
"It just got me thinking, there's plenty of local talent here, let's just give them an opportunity to play and get people out tot he parks and watch." Ludlum said.
The concerts are free to the public and last around two hours. Ludlum noted that parking will be different at each location, so attendees should plan ahead.
Here's the full series line-up for this years concerts:
July 2 - Blacktail Dam, 7 to 9 pm with Josey and the Whalers
July 16 - Epping/Springbrook Dam, 7 to 9 pm with Meadowlark
July 23 - Kota Ray Dam, 6 to 9 pm with 10 Year Echo
July 30 - Little Egypt, 7 to 9 pm with Gettin' Outta Dodge
August 20 - McGregor Dam, 7 - 9 pm with Ted & Kari
Visit https://www.williamsnd.com/departments/parks/ or facebook.com/williamscountynd for more information about Williams County Parks.