Williams County’s new political districts based on the 2020 Census are now official, and slightly ahead of schedule. A plan for the districts was filed with the Williams County Auditor’s Office Dec. 9, which puts them into effect. They were due Dec. 31.
Redistricting happens once every 10 years after the decennial census is complete. North Dakota Century Code requires counties with 10 percent or more deviation in average population per commission district to reformulate districts. The average is calculated by dividing the total population by the number of commission districts.
Williams County has five commission districts, and 40,950 people according to the 2020 census, making its average required population per district 8,190.
Williams County’s Redistricting Committee presented two options to even out the population in its districts to the Williams County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 2, and held a public review session Nov. 15 for the plans. They approved the final plan Dec. 8.
Highlights of the changes in the final plan includes:
— District 2 expanded eastward taking in areas west of 16th Avenue West that were in District 3.
— District 3 moved north to include the future Williston Square development and surrounding community to the west that were in Districts 1 or 2.
— District 4 expanded south to include areas in downtown Williston that used to be in District 2.
— District 5 expanded west and south to include remaining sections of Blue Ridge, Winner, Athens and Tyrone Townships, as well as part of Missouri Ridge Township north of Highway 85 B. These areas used to be in District 1.
The largest district in the new plan is District 1 at 8,739, which is 6.7 percent above the target average and the smallest district is District 3 at 7,755, which is 5.3 percent below. They are both within the the allowed plus or minus 10 percent deviation from average.
The redistricting plan will ultimately affect voting precincts. Those will be developed in tandem with the Auditor’s office. The present county commissioners will serve out the remainder of their terms before another election is held.