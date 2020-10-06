Three bids have come in for fixing the sound in the Williams County Commission meeting room, but commissioners decided not to pick any of them yet. They want the bidders to come and explain their bids in person, so commissioners can ask questions about the particulars in each package which had wide variance in prices and approaches.
The three bids were $32,850 from Dakota Sound, $82,128 from Marco, and $199,558 from Drive North.
“They all propose something drastically different for this room,” Williams County IT Director Ryan Stepan said.
Stepan said he was impressed with Drive North because they did eight to nine site visits, bringing things like decibel meters and conducting laser measurements to craft their proposal. But it was also a much higher bid than anyone else.
Their proposal includes a rework of the HVAC to baffle and reduce its noise, but it is not clear from the bid documents how much cost is related to addressing that.
Presently, the HVAC system is being turned off for meetings. That works OK if the meeting is short, but if the meeting is long, it begins to get stuffy in the room.
Dakota Sound is also a good company, Stepan said, but he expressed concern about the low bid and wondered if the sound problems in the room can really be fixed for an amount that was so much lower than even the next highest bid.
Marco, meanwhile, being based out of Minnesota, would involve remote access techs for continued maintenance. That type of maintenance has contributed to some of the issues the county has experienced with the current system.
All three proposals would include the ability to livestream meetings over Facebook, to enhance the county’s virtual attendance options.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a zoning change from agricultural to rural residential and a conditional use permit for a second dwelling for a property in the Round Prairie Township.
• Approved two requests on behalf of Hemphill Towers for a conditional use permit for wireless communications towers on an 80-acre parcel in Pleasant Valley Township and a parcel in Round Prairie Township. Both properties are zoned agriculture. The towers are for AT & T and will be 5G compatible.
• Approved a staff-initiated request to change the zoning from residential to urban residential for the Ironwood Estates Subdivision in Pherrin Township.
• Approved the resubdivision of lots in Berger’s First Subdivision and Heavenly Hills Subdivision.
• Introduced a new building inspector, Ryan Keen.
• Approved a federal aid maintenance agreement for highways, a contract with Thomas Pickett for valuing industrial sites, a contract with Neff Law Firm for Involuntary Commitments and for Sexually Dangerous Individuals, and signed a change to the lease for the Child Support Unit, which doesn’t need as much space now that some staff are working from home.
• Decided to ask that someone from the Weather Modification Program come to the next commission meeting to discuss the program prior to its renewal. The program this year will cost an estimated $134,000.
• Signed a Joint Powers Agreement with District 1 and District 8 for a special election on Dec. 8 to vote on a reorganization plan. Williams County will administer the election.
• Approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price of $4,678,776 for the Emergency Services Building Project, which encompasses both the new Upper Missouri River Region Dispatch Center and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management Operations Center. The figure includes $300,000 for contingencies. A meeting will be held to validate that value engineering choices were correct.
• Authorized Williams County Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson to seek bids on a culvert replacement on County Road 10 near the turn onto 141st Street NW, which would be advantageous to install while work is occurring on the nearby bridge.