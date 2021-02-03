Since 2015, a one-cent sales tax in Williams County has gone to support public safety programs — and the Williams County Commission is expanding what counts to include mental health services.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the commission approved the first reading of an ordinance to include behavioral health and behavioral health providers in the definitions for public safety.
The county plans to set aside $1 million from the public safety sales tax for public and private behavioral providers. The plan is to make a grant application available, and the money from the grants will be used to provide a behavioral health program for a public purpose.
"At the core of it, the Williston County Commission, over the past few years, has always wanted to do something to increase access to behavioral health services," Lindsey Harriman, communications and research analyst for Williams County, told the Williston Herald.
A few years ago there were discussions between Williston, Williams County and CHI St. Alexius about reopening in-patient beds for behavioral health at the hospital. That plan didn't pan out, Harriman said, so the discussion has been centered around what can be done. The public safety sales tax seemed like an opportunity.
"By resolution, the commissioners are able to say public safety includes behavioral health," Harriman said.
The new resolution has to be published for 20 days and then the commission needs to approve a second reading. After that, the application process will open up and the process can get underway.
"We do have some service providers here in the county," Harriman said. "We have some that maybe want to do more."
The goal of the program is to improve access to behavioral health, which is why there is a focus on reaching out to current service providers.
"These providers know what they need to do in order to increase services," Harriman said.
After the text of the new resolution has been published, the commission will need to approve a second reading. That is set for the March 2 meeting, along with the approval of an application form for the grants.
Each organization can submit one application, and no one can request more than $500,000 of the $1 million allocated.
The application review committee will consist of a Williams County Commissioner or an appointee; the Williams County Sheriff or an appointee; the North Star Human Service Zone Director or an appointee; the 1% Public Safety Committee Chairman or an appointee; a representative from the Williams County Communications Department; and a representative from a School District in Williams County to provide recommendations to the Williams County Board of County Commissioners.
On Tuesday, Steve Kemp was appointed to the review committee.