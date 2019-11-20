Williams County will consider using a company partly owned by Commissioner Steven Kemp to fix problems with its sound/recording system in the County Commission meeting room.
Williams County Commission Chairman David Montgomery said the system was put in by a company from Bismarck and that, so far, service has been lacking.
Montgomery also said that as far as he knows, Pro IT, a company partly owned by Kemp, is the only service available in Williston for the kind of work the commission needs to fix and maintain its sound and recording systems.
“We need proper working equipment in here, especially our recording equipment,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery asked Kemp to abstain from both voting and discussing the matter, but States Attorney Karen Prout said the more proper procedure would be for Kemp himself to disclose his interest. Then the board can decide whether he should be removed.
“I do own 43 percent of Pro IT,” Kemp said. “Which, Troy also owns 15 percent, so yes, I have a substantial potential gain from any activity involving Pro IT.”
Additionally, Prout said, if the company is being paid to consult or being hired to do any work on the sound system, there are particular legal requirements. Commissioners must not only approve the contract unanimously, sans Kemp’s vote, they must also find that the service is not available at an equal cost from anywhere else locally.
Montgomery said he was at a loss for words, and that he wasn’t looking to make the matter a court case.
“I’m just telling you how you have to do this when it’s between the county and a board member,” Prout said. “The conflict of interest is only one aspect. The other is a criminal statute. It is very important to put that on the record, that you cannot find a firm locally.”
With another meeting scheduled in just a few minutes, Commissioners decided to have the IT Department’s Ryan Steppen survey who can do the service in town, and determine if Pro IT is really the only one.
The matter will be brought back to the Dec. 3 meeting for further discussion.
Commissioners also:
• Heard a report delivered by Helen Askim on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department that unused funds in the vehicle and equipment fund will be used to purchase two additional vehicles beyond what was enumerated in budget hearings.
• Approved several property redemptions, and adjusted tax values for pro-rated years that weren’t known at the time the property values were set.
• Heard an update on the Busted Knuckle Brewery sale. The deal closed last Wednesday, and the deed has been recorded as well as the easement, and the payment has cleared.
• Tabled a temporary easement requested by XTO to complete required documents. The item will return for consideration at the Dec. 3 Commission meeting.
• Approved filling three positions in the Sheriff’s Department, and appointed Brenda D’Angelo to the Williston Vector Control Board. She is filling a seat vacated by Jerry Hahn, and the term runs through May 2020.