The Williams County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday morning to discuss zoning changes for two current agricultural properties and several other items on its agenda, including funding for a quality of life study and replacing six vehicles for the sheriff's department.
The commission voted unanimously to fund up to $200,000 for a Quality of Life Strategic Study proposal request.
In addition, the commission passed a motion to change the deadline date for a Community-Project Assistance grant award to May 2, 2023. Both requests were brought to the board by Williams County Community Engagement Coordinator Lindsey Harriman.
A representative of the Williams County Sheriff's Department made a presentation requesting that six sheriff's vehicles be replaced because of extensive, unanticipated repair costs.
The commission voted 5-0 to fund $351,744 for new Ford Explorers to replace existing Dodge Durangos. The total includes more than $94,500 for upgrades typical of modified emergency response vehicles.
After passing the full consent agenda on a unanimous 5-0 vote, the commission requested the staff attorney review a proposal to award oil/lease requests for property located in Tioga. The commission agreed to approve the proposal, provided the attorney is comfortable with the contract's legal verbiage.
The bulk of the meeting was devoted to planning and zoning requests for two parcels owned by Roger and MaryLou Manger. The owners requested that an 11.98-acre property (from a parent parcel of nearly 160 acres) and a 19.47-acre property (from a parent parcel of more than 80 acres) each be rezoned from agricultural to residential.
Based on recommendations presented to the commission by Williams County Staff Planner Michelle Haugen, the commission voted 5-0 to deny the first request and to approve the second request to rezone the larger parcel for residential use.
The larger property — currently about 80 acres — will be rezoned to create new lots of 60.71 and 19.47 acres, respectively, with the 60-acre lot remaining zoned for agriculture and the smaller lot becoming Rural Residential.
"The purpose of the 19.47-acre lot will be to encompass the existing home and farm buildings," the staff report states.