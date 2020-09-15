The Williams County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 15, to appoint Jaakan Williams the county’s next State’s Attorney.
Williams will take over the position from Marlyce Wilder, who was first appointed in 2008, following the resignation of Nicole Foster, who had been in office since 2001.
Wilder was most recently re-elected in 2018. In February, she told the commission she would retire effective Oct. 24. Williams will serve the remainder of the term and run for election in 2022.
The county interviewed seven candidates for the position, according to Helen Askim, human resources director for the county. Williams is currently an assistant state’s attorney and will assume the new position at midnight Oct. 25.
Commissioner Corey Hanson, who was on the interview committee, said he was pleased with the quality of candidates and the final recommendation.
“Jaakan definitely came to the top in my mind,” Hanson said.
Williams is a graduate of the Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University. He was first admitted to the bar in North Dakota in 2018.