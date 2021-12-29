Williams County Commissioners unanimously approved new voting precincts in a special session.
Williams County Auditor Beth Innis told commissioners the draft had been reviewed by party chairs from District 1, 2 and 23 and had raised no objections.
The new precincts were drawn up based on new political districts formulated as a result of the 2020 Census. The precincts are due by Dec. 31.
The new layout for the precincts has eliminated split precincts and split ballots, Innis told County Commissioners in a previous Commission meeting.
“I’d like to thank everybody who put in all the time putting those together, because that was a huge amount of work,” Commissioner Cory Hanson said.
Innis credited GIS programming for making the process go so well.
“If it wasn’t for all the GIS programming and stuff that we got and Raphael,, we probably wouldn’t have been able to do this as easy as we did,” she said.
Absentee ballot precincts and an absentee ballot counting board were also approved.
Commissioners also approved an extension for the hiring date for the behavioral health grant agreement with Prism to May 1 of next year and approved paying out year-end bills totaling $1.5 million before recessing into an executive session. The topic of the closed meeting was listed as contract negotiations with Cerilon GTL, which has proposed building a $2.8 billion gas to liquids plant in Trenton.
Williams County has signed a letter of intent to provide the company with a no-interest $6 million loan to help the plant get established. That loan is contingent on several things, including confidential information about the specific partnerships the company has lined up, as well as closing on a land purchase.
Commissioners did not take any further actions in open session upon returning from the executive session, other than to adjourn.
Cerilon has also received funding from North Dakota, including a $3 million loan from the state's development fund and a $7 million grant and $40 million loan from the newly established Clean Sustainable Energy Authority. The CSEA grant includes a stipulation that the company match the money one to one.
The plant in Trenton will be taking about 240 million cubic feet of gas per day to convert it into liquids that could include low-sulfur diesel, jet fuel, and naphtha in phase one.
Naptha can be used was a diluent, and the company foresees great demand for the product, which can be used for blending to produce low-sulfur fuels, eliminating sulfur oxide pollutants.
The location could also produce jet fuel for Minot Airfare base, transporting it via the nearby Cenex pipeline, which Opperman said could add a very strong strategic volume to their product mix. They’re also considering production of high-perfjoamcne base oils as well as fertilizer at the plant.
The plant will be using carbon capture and sequestration on the site, and officials estimated that the operation will be able to permanently sequester 2 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Construction of the plant is expected to take around five years and employ 1,000 people. Once completed, the plant will employ 80 people full-time.