The 2023 Williams County budget has been approved. Williston Herald staff sat down with Williams County Communications & Research Analyst Lindsey Harriman to gain a better understanding of the county annual budget report for 2023.
Harriman explained that the county works hard to uphold and provide quality services for each department and area of service on budget through the funding determined.
“At the end of the day, the public just wants to know if their taxes are going to go up,” Harriman said. “From a county perspective, on the county piece of things the dollars we are levying is about the same dollar amount from last year to this year. Our taxable evaluation has gone up. When your taxable evaluation as a taxing district goes up, typically the value of your mill will go up.”
Harriman said that the hard part of communicating the budget to people is there are so many variations. Last year the Williams County website was updated to assist both the county and citizens.
“We noticed the budget had gotten to the point of confusion,” Harriman said. “Our new system makes sense to our finance department and what we need to do internally. We are always working toward communicating better with the people.”
Harriman explained that a budget is fundamentally what the county is planning, and that it does not mean all money allotted will be spent.
Harriman said that an annual budget is made up of expenditures and revenue. The Williams County budget has the General Fund. Under the General Fund are the two primary government pieces of the budget's expenses. The General Government with about twenty-three departments and Public Safety with about four departments is where most of the county's funding is spent.
Harriman stated that under the 2023 budget, the new portfolio called Community Development now shows a $9 million amount, and she explained that this is not a new $9 million. $5 million of the amount is the previously approved amount from the Commission for the matching grant Williston School Basin needed for the CTE Center. Another $3 million is for development contributions for a water study to bring water to western Williams County. Also of this $9 million amount is $200,000 for a new bookmobile for the Williston Community Library; a joint venture between the city and the county. Another $2.7 million was earmarked for any additional community development contributions that could be made over the next year. Harriman said that they plan for this so the County knows they can take it out of a cash reserve.
Harriman said that $1 million dollars if budgeted for grants.
“We are creating formalized grant programs. Individuals can no longer show up at a meeting and request money,” Harriman said. “This process opens up better communication lines between both parties. They can plan better and we can have more of an encompassing process for that. We will know in advance whether or not something is eligible for funding. It will also provide the Commissioners insight into whether or not it is something that the Commission wants to contribute money to.”
Public Safety is the sheriff’s office, the jail, Emergency Services and the Youth Assessment Center. Harriman explains that the big financial difference here is the Youth Assessment Center was moved under public safety expenditures.
“Sometimes it’s hard if you’re comparing year over year on the bottom line, make sure the guts are the same,” Harriman said. “Some of the jumps in funding we need to keep in mind broadly when it comes to staff salary and benefits usually go up every year. And during COVID we did do some salary freezes when gross production tax and sales tax really weren’t as high as they typically are.”
$7 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) increased the road budget for roads and bridges. Harriman explained that these funds will most likely be invested all into roads, but the County typically tries to plan high for road and bridge projects because they can be so expensive. She said that Williams County has a huge budget for next year.
Under the Other County Managed Levied Funds, Harriman said the funds here are levied for property tax. Harriman said that the important part on this line item is that the county's total budget is $119.9 million and the county only levels from $11 million.
“Property tax is actually a very small proportion of how we fund our budget,” Harriman said. “We get oil and gas revenue. We have sales tax. We have payments from other governments. There are a lot of different types of revenue. We also have cash reserves. And we are also very fiscally responsible. We actually don’t have any debt. Actually we have no ongoing building projects right now so that is paid off. We are in a pretty good position.”
For an indepth look at the Williams County 2023 budget visit //www.williamsnd.com/county-budget/.