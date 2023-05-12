featured Williams County announces weight restrictions on roads Staff report May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Effective Friday, May 12, Williams County is restricting all county and township gravel and chip seal roads to 20,000 pounds gross vehicle weight (GVW) because of weather conditions."Any previous approved permits over the 20,000 LBS GVW weight restriction will be considered void," the county said in a press release."Frost permits are not valid at this time," the release continued. "Roads will continue to be evaluated throughout the weekend. Paved county roads continue to be restricted to axle weight limits."View a road map at https://bit.ly/frostlaws_22 or visit williamsnd.com. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Law Internet Meteorology Physics Motor Vehicles Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 19 hrs ago Comments Most Popular WPD: Child falls from balcony Williams County commissioners debate shutting down Atlas Power data center 2-year-old Williston boy dies after falling from fourth-floor window Hoeven helps introduce comprehensive permitting reform legislation WHS boys golf team finally hits the links Williston Police Dept. drug bust leads to arrest Williston Band Day parade tradition happening May 13 North Dakota man accused of running over, killing teen after political argument faces less serious charge Williston Art On the Street party offers multi-cultural theme Williams County awards more than $1.2M in behavioral health grants Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT