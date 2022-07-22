Sabrina Ramey

Event communications coordinator Sabrina Ramey poses with North Dakota products for sale at Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

 Payton Willey/Williston Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Williams County has announced the rollout of a new Tourism Grant Program.

Details of the program were approved during the Commissioner’s regular meeting on Tuesday, July 19. The grants serve as a way to reinvest Williams County hospitality-related tax dollars back into the community to attract visitors to the area.



Tags

Load comments