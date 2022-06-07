Road closings announced

Until further notice, Winner Township has closed 78th Street Northwest from Highway 85 (136th Ave NW) west 1 mile for road construction. 

Beginning Thursday, 6/9/2022, Williams County Highway will be closing CR 23 (102nd Ave NW) from Hwy 2 south 1 mile to 63rd St NW for construction. The road will be closed approximately 1 week.

A map showing the status of roads in the region is available online at: https://arcg.is/09TafS



