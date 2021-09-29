Upper Missouri Health District will see about $213,000 more in revenue for 2022, mostly from federal grants related to COVID-19 response, and expects to spend about $337,000 more than it did last year.
The health unit recently presented an overall budget of $3.921 million in revenue with $3.615 million in expenditures to its governing board, which includes representatives of the four counties it serves Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties. The budget was unanimously approved.
Javayne Oyloe, executive officer of UMDHU, said the health unit’s budget reflects continued work on the COVID-19 health response, as well as all the other usual services the health unit provides. Those range from foot care and family planning to restaurant inspections and flu shot clinics.
“We fully expect to have all of our services fully running,” she told the Williston Herald, “and we will probably hire some additional staff.”
The budget shows $114,456 more in the expense category for salaries. Olson said the health unit plans to hire a health equity coordinator as well as two nurses. These individuals will likely be based in Williams County, where there is more office space, but will provide services throughout the region served by UMDHU.
Funds for health equity are coming from the state. They are meant to address any sort of issue that interferes with a person getting the health care they need.
“If there’s any kind of a gap, we want to try to help either fill the gap or refer people in a way that will help them fill the gap,” Olson said. “Maybe it’s a farmer who can’t get in until later hours. Maybe it’s an elderly person who has a mobility problem. It could be a certain ethnic population that either isn’t able to receive the information or needs it in a different language. All those kinds of things.”
Olson added that health equity funding is not new. It has always been part of the funding mix and the health unit’s mission.
There is also a $170,000 jump in expenditures for contracts year over year. These are mostly COVID-19-related, Olson said, and reflects that UMDHU will continue to offer vaccination clinics and other services that are needed throughout the region.
“You can imagine with COVID and with trying to do all of our other services, we have to contract with people,” Olson said. “So luckily we’ve had contracts with individuals and with groups to help us with testing events and then also to help us with the non-nursing related tasks at both clinics as well.”
By the Numbers
Revenue
$1.008 million — mill levy, same as 2021
$71,712 — county payment, up 20,581
$493,407 — state grants, the same as 2021
$1.506 million — federal grants, $225,858 less than 2021
$90,000 — Family planning fees, a decrease of $1,000 over 2021
$50,000 — Donations, $2,000 less than 2021
$1,500 — interest, $600 less than 2021
$5,900 — other services fees, $1,600 less than 2021
$2,200 — Day care, same as 2021
$8,500 — Pool/spa, $600 less than 2021
$33,100 — Restaurant, $915 more than 2021
$15,000 — Sewer installation fees, $2,075 less than 2021
$28,000 — Sewer system fees, $7,000 less than 2021
$500 — Sewer holding tank, $275 less than 2021
$600,000 — $15,000 less than 2021
$6,500 — Miscellaneous, $3,650 less than 2021
$3.921 million — Total revenue, $213,553 more than 2021
Expenses
$1.735 million — Salaries, up $114,456 over 2021
$$759,323 — Fringes, up $69,526
$380,000 — contractual, up $170,000
$50,000 — travel, up $10,000
$500,000 — Supplies, up $25,000
$18,663 — Rent, no change
$12,860 — utilities, no change
$24,000 — janitorial, up $5,233
$35,600 — depreciation, up $9,908
$6,000 — maintenance, up $2,000
$5,500 — copies, no change
$4,800 — postage, no change
$18,000 — phone, up $500
$20,000 — equipment, down $68,800
$3.615 million — total expense, up $337,823