In February of this year Williams County’s Finance Committee and its Board of County Commissioners were asked to come up with a financial plan to see a $22 to $27 million master parks plan to completion within a two to three-year timeframe. County Commissioner David Montgomery made the following comment at that meeting.
“I’m going to be bold with my comments and I”m going to throw this out here for just discussion,” Commissioner David Montgomery said during the meeting. “Because in my life when I’ve seen entities do a master plan, it seems like they get put on a shelf and forgotten about and never get completed until 10 years later, they say, well we had a master plan. Let’s take a look at it, and then of course they redo it. I guess it’s my belief personally that if you’re going to build a master plan, you’ve got to figure out a way to make it to the finish line.”
Montgomery also introduced a motion directing the County Commission to ask the Finance Committee to come up with a funding plan.
May 17th Kristi Hanson from the Finance Committee presented a recommendation to the Commissioners for this funding plan.
“Our plan is that we would transfer $10 million this May. We do have $5 million already set aside in reserves. So we would have to allocate another $5 million from the reserves for the total $10 million.Then every year at budget, we would allocate an extra 5 million to our oil and gas revenue budget and move that over to the parks.”
Hanson stated also that the Finance Committee did build a little extra in there too in case of contingencies. The actual price tag was about $30 million. The Finance Committee bumped it up to $35 million just in case.
Chairman Cory Hanson questioned if the County Commissioners approved the funding recommendation if it still has to be approved at budget time. Hanson confirmed that it would still have to be approved at budget time. That every year it would be a budget item.
Chairman Hanson and Hanson clarified through a dialogue that the recommendation Hanson brought before the Commissioners today was a guideline to the funding a plan.
Kristi Hanson then did request approval for a $10 million transfer to get the funds started. Hanson went on to state that there will be a new capital fund set up by the Finance Committee that will track just the financial activity for this plan protected in that fund.
Commissioner David Montgomery added that the Finance Committee also discussed, “If we continue to have good years, we can speed this process up also as long as the Commission approves it so it's done sooner than later. The big thing here I think to keep in mind is that if we approve this we’ll have $15 million dollars. Half the money set aside already before we even move a shovel of dirt which is, in my opinion, a good thing.”
Hanson added that the first two years of the plan are the most expensive years.
Chairman Hanson took the time and thanked the Finance Committee for putting the time in and getting this recommended funding plan put together.
“I think it looks like a pretty good plan and it stretches out a little bit and gives us a little time. And the idea of putting some extra in there, because we’ve all been through projects, probably makes sense down the road.
When Chairman Hanson asked if anyone had anything to add Commissioner Steve Kemp comment.
“I would just like to add that this is a critical bit of infrastructure. It doesn’t always sound like something that would be critical, but when you’re trying to attract workforce to your region to get these projects done, we got to be up to $10 billion or more projects that are about to happen in attracting workforce to that. One way to do that is by improving quality of life. And this is a quality of life project. I just applaud the efforts of this board. From my perspective, to do something as bold as this.”
The motion to approve the Financial Committees recommendation for the Williams County Parks Master Plan Funding was approved.