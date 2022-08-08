Vector Control

In conjunction with the U.S. Air Force Reserve (USAFR), the Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct an aerial adulticide treatment for the Williston area spray blocks on one evening during the week of August 8th. Treatment will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting. An updated will be provided on the Williams County website once an exact date is confirmed with the USAFR. For more information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks, please refer to the Spray Notices webpage: https://www.williamsnd.com/spray-notices/

The USAFR will be using a different chemical than Vector Control typically uses, called Imperium. Imperium is an EPA-registered adulticide applied by using Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) sprayers on appropriate aircraft to target adult mosquitoes. The active ingredient is Deltamethrin and is similar to the adulticide that Vector Control currently uses (Zenivex E20).



