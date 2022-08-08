In conjunction with the U.S. Air Force Reserve (USAFR), the Williston Vector Control District is tentatively scheduled to conduct an aerial adulticide treatment for the Williston area spray blocks on one evening during the week of August 8th. Treatment will take place near sunset, weather and conditions permitting. An updated will be provided on the Williams County website once an exact date is confirmed with the USAFR. For more information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks, please refer to the Spray Notices webpage: https://www.williamsnd.com/spray-notices/
The USAFR will be using a different chemical than Vector Control typically uses, called Imperium. Imperium is an EPA-registered adulticide applied by using Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) sprayers on appropriate aircraft to target adult mosquitoes. The active ingredient is Deltamethrin and is similar to the adulticide that Vector Control currently uses (Zenivex E20).
To avoid mosquito bites, citizens are advised to take extra precautions when spending time outdoors during the hours of dusk to dawn during the summer months. Wearing long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants, limiting time outdoors during these times, and using a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are good actions to take to prevent bites. Citizens can help prevent mosquito re-population by eliminating standing water on their property.