The Federal highway Administration has issued a finding of No Significant Impact on the environment for the proposed Northeast Truck Reliever Route’s preferred route, known as Alternative H.
The proposed 9-mile route cuts through Stony Creek and Pherrin townships, mostly in Williams County, though a small portion also extends into Williston’s extra-territorial jurisdiction. The route has been changed slightly to avoid an oil well drilled in its path during the study period.
Design elements for the route include new highway alignment, replacement of existing bridges, a new BNSF crossing, controlled access, right of way and other incidentals. It will be a four-lane undivided roadway with a flush center median.
The construction schedule calls for completing the route in segments. The first segment is expected to be ready for construction in 2025.
Funding for that first segment is included in the estate’s 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement program, online at tinyurl.com/zuucdccn.
The Northeast Truck Reliever Route is the second half of an overall project to reduce heavy truck traffic in Williston by routing it around the city. The first half of the truck reliever route was completed in 2015. It begins at Highway 2, west of Williston at Highway 85.
The FONSI is based on a January 2020 Environmental Assessment, which was independently evaluated by the Federal Highway Administration to determine whether it adequately and accurately would address the need for the project as well as appropriately handle any environmental issues with appropriate mitigation measures.
Downturns have delayed completion of the remaining half of the truck reliever route, although the state did move ahead with environmental and engineering studies for it.
In 2017, Williston and Williams County officials signed off on thee preferred path for the second half of the truck reliever route, and agreed they would protect it from development over the next 10 years. That allowed North Dakota Department of Transportation to move forward with the required environmental study of the area.
The Finding of No Significant Impact, while routine, is a critical component of moving the project ahead.