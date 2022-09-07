Tioga will be celebrating their 63rd Annual Farm Festival hosted by 4-H and FFA, kicking off Friday, with the theme 'Changing Seasons.' This is a family friendly event celebrating local agriculture and farming with educational opportunities and entertainment for the whole family.
“These events are more geared towards educating the elementary school aged children about the farming and ranching industry that built up the area and began the Tioga Farm Festival,” President of the Festival Committee Nathan Germundson said.
“The festival has greatly adapted from its beginnings 64 years ago. When I was a kid attending the yearly festival, it was mostly agricultural driven. The highlight of the fair was the animal sales by the 4-H club and the showcasing of grain samples from the FFA club,” Germundson said.
Germundson explained that throughout the years, animal sales dropped a lot and the last animal sales of the festival took place in 1999. He said that the changes in the Festival's focus is a result of local farms and ranches declining in the region.
Following the 4-H and FFA clubs events at 3:00 p.m., there will be a community BBQ at the Norseman Museum. This event is sponsored by the Tioga Historical Society. After supper at 9:00 p.m., there will be a family friendly movie in the city park, the movie has yet to be determined.
Saturday is the big day of the Festival. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with Grand Marshall Ronnie Lund. Following the parade there will be a free slushburger feed at the city fire hall.
The doors to the Community Center open at 8:00 a.m. with vendors to brouse, inflatables for the children and live music featuring ‘Too Old to Stand.'
Sunday wraps up the festivities with an open-to-the public dinner at the Community Center and a demolition derby.