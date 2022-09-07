Tioga Farm Fest
Tioga will be celebrating their 63rd Annual Farm Festival hosted by 4-H and FFA, kicking off Friday, with the theme 'Changing Seasons.' This is a family friendly event celebrating local agriculture and farming with educational opportunities and entertainment for the whole family.  

“These events are more geared towards educating the elementary school aged children about the farming and ranching industry that built up the area and began the Tioga Farm Festival,” President of the Festival Committee Nathan Germundson said. 



