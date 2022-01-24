North Daktoa may be returning almost $149 million of its first round of federal pandemic rental assistance, but Williams and McKenzie County’s utilization of those funds has been very strong, according to Department of Human Services Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson.
“The number of approved households is higher than the size of the local rental housing market would otherwise suggest,” she said in an email to the Williston Herald, detailing some of the statistics for the West’s use of federal pandemic housing assistance.
About 311 Williams County households and 72 McKenzie County households were approved for rental assistance in 2021, Thomasson said. That totals $1.5 million in Williams County and $411,172 in McKenzie County.
There are children present in about half of all households receiving rental assistance. The average amount of assistance per household is about $600.
Eighteen households in Williams County and five in McKenzie County experiencing homelessness have also received letters of commitment from the ND Rent Help Program, which guarantees payment of rent and utilities for 12 months to help such families obtain stable housing.
About 3 percent of completed housing assistance applications were ultimately rejected. The most common reasons include having a residence outside of North Dakota, not being a renter, or not meeting federally established income limits.
As a percentage of all funds, Williams and McKenzie County represent 12.9 percent of funds distributed and account for 11.2 percent of all approved applications.
All 53 of North Dakota’s counties received applications from renters in need of housing assistance.
Public Information Officer Heather Steffl said in an email that North Dakota was not unusual in sending back millions in federal pandemic aid.
“Our disbursement of emergency rent assistance through all available funding sources to date is reportedly comparable to South Dakota’s,” she said, along with a link to a story about that published in the Argus Leader.
North Dakota was allocated $200 million in ERA1 funds in January 2021, an amount which Thomasson said didn’t factor in population, rental housing units, existing housing support program capacity, or economic indicators like unemployment.
Requirements for using the pandemic housing assistance included demonstrating financial need caused by the pandemic. The funds also had to be obligated by Sept. 30, 2021, which Thomasson said is a short timeline.
North Dakota ultimately returned $149 million of the funding to the federal government in late December 2021. That money will be reallocated to other states.
That returned funds does not mean there’s no more rental assistance for people being affected by the pandemic. North Dakota has since been allocated an additional $152 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, also referred to as ERA2 on March 31, 2021. The state received $60.8 million of that amount in May.
That funding source has more flexible requirements, and states have been given more time to use those funds.
“Three hundred fifty-two million is a great deal of extra housing support funding,” Thomasson wrote in her email. “And North Dakota and other states have had a limited time in which to responsibly spend/obligate funds.”
North Dakota also has its own housing assistance program, which was in play prior to pandemic funds being disbursed, Thomasson added. Those will continue to provide millions in housing support each year.
“North Dakota has approximately $200 million in expended, obligated, and remaining federal emergency rent assistance (ERA) funding to support housing stability needs and benefit approximately 15,000 renters over the next couple of years,” Thomasson said. “Together with our community partners, we are prioritizing households in crisis, including those experiencing homelessness and those facing eviction, while serving other North Daktotans who are struggling financially.”