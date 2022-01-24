From mental health and hazard mitigation to light-hearted Zumba, there’s a lot going on this week in Williston. It starts out Tuesday night with a public forum to begin updating Williams County’s multi-hazard mitigation plan, and it ends with a relaxing get-together at the Williston Community Library called Off the Hook — a space for fiber enthusiasts to gather and work on projects together.
Plan yourself a great week with our comprehensive calendar!
Jan. 25
Williston City Commission meeting 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Williams County, 6:30 p.m. at new Emergency Operations Center, 3429 Fourth Avenue West. Public forum to begin discussion of mutli-hazard mitigation plan. Plan is online at https://www.williamsnd.com/hazard-information/.
Jan. 26
Youth Soccer begins for ages 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 at noon and 11 a.m. Saturdays respectively through March 19. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
Zumba with Rachael, 6:30 p.m. Library Community Room. Bring friends, workout shoes, and a water bottle. Free, and open to the community.
Mental Health in Our Community, noon on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/yckzz7cn, meeting ID# 811 2357 6994 and passcode BHRNG. A discussion with Jen McAtamney, director of Building Hope. Hosted by Bakken HR Networking Group. For questions, email bakkenhr@gmail.com.
Jan. 28
Williston Downtowners Association Annual meeting, 8 a.m. at James Memorial Art Center. Recap of 2021. A light breakfast will be served.
Off the Hook, 10 a.m. Williston Community Library. Off the Hook provides a space for beginning and advanced fiber artists to connect and work on projects. The library has limited supplies to loan.
Feb. 1
Williston Basin API meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by dinner at 7 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton.
Musical comedy team Duo Baldo, 7 p.m. at Watford City High School Performing Arts Center as part of the LongX Arts Concert Series. https://tinyurl.com/2p9a6n47.
Feb. 2
1 Million Cups Williston, 8:30 a.m. Daily Addiction Coffee House. Presenters are Martie Abell, owner of Pick & Patch, and Kari Downer, owner of Nutrition and Beyond.
Feb. 8
Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Feb. 10
Business After Hours, Greystar Property Management
Feb. 12
Business After Hours at South Ridge Luxury Apartments
Feb. 19
Tennis lessons begin on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Fees are $18.50 for ages 3 to 6 and $37 for all other ages. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.
Feb. 22
Coffee and Conversation
Feb. 25
Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. City Hall
Feb. 26
Youth soccer for age groups 7,8 and 9,10 begins Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.
March 1
10th annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Astoria Event Center in Dickinson. Register online at www.ndreclamation.com.
March 10
Business after hours, Hair Society Institute
March 24
Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m. The Well at Williston State College.
March 26
Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center
March 29
Coffee and Conversation
April 5
Williston Basin API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.
April 14
Business After Hours, Ryan Motors
April 25
Chamber membership drive
April 26
Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com
April 30
80s BYOB Jam
May 2
Teacher Appreciation
May 3
Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.
May 9
Headshot Event
May 12
Business After Hours, Williston Economic Development
May 13
WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.
May 17
Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.
May 18
Candidate forums
June 4
Lemonade Day
June 9
Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery
June 17
Corporate Cup
June 22
Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA
NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.
July 4
Fourth of July Celebration
July 14
Business After Hours, Loan Depot
July 19
Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
July 21
Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.
Aug. 9
Lunch and Learn
Aug. 11
Business After Hours, Korner Lions
Aug. 30
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 8
Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes
Sept. 20
NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.
Sept. 27
Coffee and Conversation
Sept. 28
Leadership Graduation
October 4
Candidate forums
Oct. 8
Harvest Festival
Oct. 13
Business After Hours, Cooks on Main
Oct. 22
Boom Crawl
Oct. 25
Coffee and Conversation
Nov. 10
Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing
Nov. 18
Wil Expo
Nov. 25
Holiday LIghts Parade
Nov. 26
Small Business Saturday
Nov. 29
Coffee and Conversation
Dec. 8
Business After Hours
Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace
Dec. 14
Coffee and Conversation
Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.