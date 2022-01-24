Moving to the music (copy)

Ellie Schmit, center left, works out in a zumba class taught by Naomi Huwe, right, in this file 2012 photo taken at Williston State College during Marketplace for Kids. The library is offering a free Zumba session Jan. 26.

 Elijah Nouvelage | Williston Herald

From mental health and hazard mitigation to light-hearted Zumba, there’s a lot going on this week in Williston. It starts out Tuesday night with a public forum to begin updating Williams County’s multi-hazard mitigation plan, and it ends with a relaxing get-together at the Williston Community Library called Off the Hook — a space for fiber enthusiasts to gather and work on projects together.

Plan yourself a great week with our comprehensive calendar!

Jan. 25

Williston City Commission meeting 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Williams County, 6:30 p.m. at new Emergency Operations Center, 3429 Fourth Avenue West. Public forum to begin discussion of mutli-hazard mitigation plan. Plan is online at https://www.williamsnd.com/hazard-information/.

Jan. 26

Youth Soccer begins for ages 3 and 4 and 5 and 6 at noon and 11 a.m. Saturdays respectively through March 19. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.

Zumba with Rachael, 6:30 p.m. Library Community Room. Bring friends, workout shoes, and a water bottle. Free, and open to the community.

Mental Health in Our Community, noon on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/yckzz7cn, meeting ID# 811 2357 6994 and passcode BHRNG. A discussion with Jen McAtamney, director of Building Hope. Hosted by Bakken HR Networking Group. For questions, email bakkenhr@gmail.com.

Jan. 28

Williston Downtowners Association Annual meeting, 8 a.m. at James Memorial Art Center. Recap of 2021. A light breakfast will be served.

Off the Hook, 10 a.m. Williston Community Library. Off the Hook provides a space for beginning and advanced fiber artists to connect and work on projects. The library has limited supplies to loan.

Feb. 1

Williston Basin API meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by dinner at 7 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton.

Musical comedy team Duo Baldo, 7 p.m. at Watford City High School Performing Arts Center as part of the LongX Arts Concert Series. https://tinyurl.com/2p9a6n47.

Feb. 2

1 Million Cups Williston, 8:30 a.m. Daily Addiction Coffee House. Presenters are Martie Abell, owner of Pick & Patch, and Kari Downer, owner of Nutrition and Beyond.

Feb. 8

Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Feb. 10

Business After Hours, Greystar Property Management

Feb. 12

Business After Hours at South Ridge Luxury Apartments

Feb. 19

Tennis lessons begin on Saturdays at 9 a.m. for ages 3 to 6, 10 a.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 11 a.m. for ages 10 to 12. Fees are $18.50 for ages 3 to 6 and $37 for all other ages. Register online at www.willistonparks.com.

Feb. 22

Coffee and Conversation

Feb. 25

Williston City Commission, 6 p.m. City Hall

Feb. 26

Youth soccer for age groups 7,8 and 9,10 begins Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 9 a.m. respectively. Details online at www.willistonparks.com.

March 1

10th annual North Dakota Reclamation Conference, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Astoria Event Center in Dickinson. Register online at www.ndreclamation.com.

March 10

Business after hours, Hair Society Institute

March 24

Semi-Annual Job Fair, 2 to 6 p.m. The Well at Williston State College.

March 26

Williston API Chili Cookoff from 3 to 11 p.m. at Raymond Family Community Center

March 29

Coffee and Conversation

April 5

Williston Basin API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

April 14

Business After Hours, Ryan Motors

April 25

Chamber membership drive

April 26

Behavioral Health Summit, Rough Rider Center in Watford City. Now accepting sponsorships. Email visionwest@dlnconsulting.com

April 30

80s BYOB Jam

May 2

Teacher Appreciation

May 3

Williston Basin Chapter of API monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. social followed by 7 p.m. dinner at Four Points by Sheraton.

May 9

Headshot Event

May 12

Business After Hours, Williston Economic Development

May 13

WED/SBDC Awards Banquet, to celebrate accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Details to be announced.

May 17

Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Regina, Saskatchewan. Details online at https://wbpc.ca.

May 18

Candidate forums

June 4

Lemonade Day

June 9

Business After Hours, Busted Knuckle Brewery

June 17

Corporate Cup

June 22

Farm to Table in Williams County, location TBA

NDPC Summer Social in Medora. Details online at https://www.ndoil.org/events/summersocial/.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

July 14

Business After Hours, Loan Depot

July 19

Bakken Rocks CookFest in Trenton. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

July 21

Bakken Rocks CookFest in White Shield. Details online at https://ndpetroleumfoundation.org/programs/cookfest/.

Aug. 9

Lunch and Learn

Aug. 11

Business After Hours, Korner Lions

Aug. 30

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 8

Business After Hours, The Retreat Apartment Homes

Sept. 20

NDPC Annual meeting begins at Rough Rider Center in Watford City. The event continues through 9-22.

Sept. 27

Coffee and Conversation

Sept. 28

Leadership Graduation

October 4

Candidate forums

Oct. 8

Harvest Festival

Oct. 13

Business After Hours, Cooks on Main

Oct. 22

Boom Crawl

Oct. 25

Coffee and Conversation

Nov. 10

Business After Hours, American Engineering & Testing

Nov. 18

Wil Expo

Nov. 25

Holiday LIghts Parade

Nov. 26

Small Business Saturday

Nov. 29

Coffee and Conversation

Dec. 8

Business After Hours

Dec. 10 Holiday Marketplace

Dec. 14

Coffee and Conversation

Community events for The Williston Week can be submitted to rjean@willistonherald.com for this listing, which is free for community events. Listings will run at least once before the event, if they are submitted in a timely fashion. Events must be community-oriented, not commercial.

