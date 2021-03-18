Williston announced that the Williston Municipal Court Clerk’s office will return to its renovated location in the Williams County Courthouse effective Tuesday, March 23,
The office has been operating from the former City of Williston Public Works facility, the Gene Emery Building, since Feb 26.
The Williston Municipal Court Clerk’s hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Williston Municipal Court operates on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. in the Williams County Courthouse, Courtroom 119A, at 205 E Broadway.
Williston Municipal Court has jurisdiction over criminal and non-criminal violations of Williston’s City Ordinances. These include B misdemeanors, infractions, code, and traffic violations that take place within City of Williston limits.
For more information on Williston Municipal Court, please call 701-577-9900, email municipalcourt@ci.williston.nd.us.