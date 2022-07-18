The American Legion Post 37 recently received a donation from the Iron Brotherhood Motorcycle Club to continue their outreach and assistance for local veterans, a cause near and dear to the missions and values of both organizations. The check received was for a whopping total of $25,051.51 which shocked both parties.
"We have received donations before from the Club, but nothing of this magnitude. We we shocked at the dollar amount!" said Jonathan Nelson, 3rd Vice Commander with the American Legion Post 37. "They saw the outreach the American Legion does and wanted to help with that."
Nelson explains that with the generous donation, the American Legion plans to match the funds and purchase a customized van to help veterans get to and from their appointments. The van will have a lift gate so that it is wheelchair accessible.
When Nelson was made aware that a donation was going to be made by the Club, the dollar amount was kept a secret. When the Club presented the check at the American Legion clubhouse on July 13, everyone was just blown away.
Chris Adams told the Williston Herald that the funds donated by the Iron Brotherhood Motorcycle Club were raised by selling approximately 26,000 raffle tickets with prizes from Harley Davidson, NAPA Auto, and cash. Adams noted that the woman who won the $500 cash prize was generous and donated the cash back to the cause.
"They help support our local vets and we have been trying to find out a way for the last few years to do it and finally got hooked up with the right people," Adams said. "They were flabbergasted when we handed them the check. That's what it's all about here in Williston; this community is just unreal for what they do for causes."
Adams said that this isn't the first charitable cause the motorcycle club has gotten behind, noting past runs to benefit Eckert Youth Homes. He said that the club really enjoys supporting this community, and there are plans to continue doing charitable work in the future.
Nelson shared the this year alone, the American Legion has donated over $200,000 to help veterans and youth in the local area so the help is much needed and appreciated.